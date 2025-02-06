© 2025 KUNM
New Mexicans flood senator's office with concerns about federal cuts

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published February 6, 2025 at 3:11 PM MST
U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján speaks to journalists via Zoom
Alice Fordham
/
KUNM
U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján speaks to journalists via Zoom

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján described a dizzying time in Washington D.C. as President Trump and his ally Elon Musk move fast to remake the federal government.

The president has signed executive orders on everything from federal funding freezes to excluding trans women from sports. Legal challenges have sprung up seeking to counter them, as Elon Musk and his team have moved into the Treasury and attempted to shut down USAID.

Senator Luján says it is a moment without precedent

"I don't know that this has ever happened in the history of America," he said. "Colleagues that I've spoken to have never felt or seen this. This is certainly unique to the time that I've served in the House and now in the Senate as well."

He says he's trying to figure out the best way to counter the president's actions.

"It's dizzying. There's noise all around you, if you will," he said.

Over the last month, he said his office has received many calls from New Mexicans worried about how they will be affected by the changes.

That includes rural healthcare clinics worried that cuts to Medicaid funding will shut them down, leaving remote communities with no alternatives. He also said there are concerns that the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project, designed to bring water to underserved tribal lands, could be affected by funding cuts.

While a judge has delayed plans to freeze grants and loans, Luján said he has no clear idea what will ultimately be affected

"It's chaos, and I don't want to call this organized chaos. This is just chaos for the sake of chaos, it feels like," he said.
Tags
Local News Ben Ray LujanMedicaidNavajo-Gallup Water Supply Project
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
