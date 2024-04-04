© 2024 KUNM
Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project

  • Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren
    Local News
    Navajo Nation President seeks more money and time for water supply project
    Jeanette DeDios
    On the Navajo Nation, officials say about a third of people don't have access to clean water. Back in 2009, Congress authorized a massive infrastructure project designed to address this by bringing water to more than 250,000 people, from the San Juan river. The Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project was meant to be completed this year. But it's not done and Navajo Nation president Buu Nygren is asking Congress to authorize five more years' work, and increase the budget from an initial $870 million to more than $2 billion.