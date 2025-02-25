Industry pressure sinks Clear Horizons Act

A bill that would permanently codify an executive order signed at the very infancy of Michelle Lujan Grisham’s governorship to address greenhouse gas emissions was tabled in its latest stress test at the Roundhouse on Monday.

This was the legislature’s fourth attempt to pass it since 2019.

Criticisms ranged from fiscal implications – like the potential to lose business to neighboring states – to concerns about the unrealistic expectations the law creates and misunderstandings of the true danger historically high carbon dioxide levels pose globally.

“You’re going to hear that: ‘Oh my God, the sky is falling, oil and gas will be run out of the state,’” said bill cosponsor Senate Pro Tem Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) to the Senate Finance Committee just before public comment. “That is just not accurate.”

The Clear Horizons Act sets very specific and aggressive goals for emissions reductions through significant statutory changes.

Climate equity would also play a large role – recognizing “overburdened” communities that often bear a disproportionate brunt of pollution’s adverse health effects .

To start, New Mexico would aim for a reduction of emissions by at least 45% below 2005 levels – a common standard for similar targets . Then, slowly tick to net-zero emissions by 2050.

This would largely be done by giving broad authority to the state’s regulatory arm, the Environmental Improvement Board (EIB), to monitor greenhouse gas emissions through production standards for industries outside of fossil fuels.

The EIB rulemaking is strenuous, often evolving into a trial of sorts, where lawyers present arguments complete with cross examination of experts to a seven member committee appointed by the governor.

According to a 2024 report on New Mexico’s greenhouse gas emissions inventory by consulting firm Energy + Environmental Economics (E3) , the state needs intervention. “Existing statewide policies are not sufficient to meet 2030 carbon goals, and additional policy action is necessary,” according to the report’s authors.

Regardless of the need for change, opponents voiced their concerns about regulatory compliance. However, the bill intentionally avoids targeting individual companies or businesses with monetary penalties.

Bridget Dixon is the president of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, which staunchly opposed the bill.

“Our current energy infrastructure cannot sustain rapid compliance with new mandates,” Dixon said. “Without viable solutions, this bill will force businesses to cut jobs or leave New Mexico.”

Specific language in Senate Bill 4 outlines “methane intensity,” or the amount of gas that escapes into the atmosphere during oil and gas production, to regulate the industry.

Methane intensity has been on a large decline thanks to technological advances in fracking. But much older, less productive wells and unplugged/orphaned drilling sites tend to be large emitters .

Not all committee members agreed that the unprecedented levels of greenhouse gases leaking into the atmosphere are a problem.

“I remember during the Pliocene Epoch, which was 3 to 5 million years ago, the measurable C02 in the air was the same or even higher than the average today,” Sen. Nicole Tobiassen (R-Albuquerque) said during debate. “And that’s when the saber-toothed cat roamed the earth.”

While the earth is just now rivaling carbon dioxide levels created by naturally occurring and extreme volcanic activity millions of years ago, scientists widely agree those conditions led to higher sea levels, melting Arctic ice caps, and drastically warmer temperatures .

Meanwhile, New Mexico continues to boast an all time high of oil and gas production and, as a result, sky-high revenue . Just last November alone, companies produced 2,064,000 barrels of crude per day – over 11 times the rate in 2000.

The bill was tabled on a 6-5 vote, with Democratic Senators Benny Shendo (D-Jemez Pueblo) and Finance Committee Chair George Muñoz (D-Gallup) voting with Republicans.

“By refusing to pass the Clear Horizons Act, we are turning our backs on the families, workers, and businesses who need certainty and action today — not just empty promises for tomorrow,” Senate Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart wrote in a statement shortly after the vote. “This failure is a disservice to every New Mexican, now and for generations to come.”

