Immigrant advocates file complaint after 48 New Mexico residents disappear

A coalition of immigrants’ rights advocates filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after 48 New Mexico residents disappeared during a weekend operation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to a press release , ICE officials said these people had either remained in the country despite being ordered to leave or were charged or convicted of serious crimes.

But the complaint by the ACLU of New Mexico argues that most didn’t have criminal records. They’re requesting that federal civil rights authorities find the missing people, ensure their well-being and hold those responsible accountable for their disappearance.

At a press conference Monday, they also called on legislators to quickly advance two bills that would limit the amount of resources given to ICE from local entities.

The first bill known as the Immigrant Safety Act would close a loophole that allows ICE and other private contractors to enter agreements with local governments to detain people for federal immigration violations. This bill passed the House of Representatives and is now in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The second bill, known as the State Enforcement of Immigration Law, would create a statewide policy to prevent local resources from being used to help enforce federal immigration laws. The bill was amended to exclude existing contracts between a county and the federal government for housing federal detainees, and extensions of such a contract. It passed the Senate Judiciary Committee and is waiting for a hearing by the full Senate.

Edwin Jesus Garcia Castillo was detained at the Torrance County Detention Facility and said he was denied access to legal counsel and prevented from speaking to anybody.

“I saw how these places tear you down, physically and mentally, grown men the age of my father's age, wanting to take their own lives,” he said.

The legislative session ends on March 22.

