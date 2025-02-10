Native American communities concerned for safety with immigration enforcement

Since President Trump issued numerous executive orders last month related to immigration enforcement, some Native American communities have raised concerns over the safety of tribal members, with reports of some being detained and being misidentified as immigrants.

The AZ Mirror and Searchlight New Mexico have reported Navajo people and other enrolled members of other tribes being detained in Phoenix by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Navajo Nation Council members said they received a number of calls and text messages from Navajo people living in urban areas who have been stopped, questioned, and detained by ICE.

But Buu Nygren, Navajo Nation President, said so far there hasn’t been any confirmed case of a Navajo person being detained.

Nygren said his administration is working on public safety both within and outside the Navajo Nation. The government is also working with the Arizona Legislature to have an arrowhead on Arizona driver’s licenses to further prove tribal identification.

“If any of our Navajo people have been stopped or detained and they're feeling the stresses of it, we do have counseling available for them, and we've really constantly tried to encourage our people to make sure that, as they're in the cities, have your driver's license and that should be good enough to get you through it,” he said.

In New Mexico, Thora Walsh-Padilla, Mescalero Apache Tribe President issued a statement on January 22 after a tribal member was approached in Ruidoso by an ICE agent with guidance on staying safe and carrying identification.

Josett Monette, New Mexico Secretary for the Indian Affairs Department (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa) said it’s important to stay vigilant.

“I think people should be watching what's happening either way, always, and be informed of what's going on, both nationally and on a state level,” she said.

Monette said knowing your rights will help tribal members better protect themselves.

