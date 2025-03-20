Governor signs bill protecting Native American students’ right to wear tribal regalia

Native American students in New Mexico will be able to wear their tribal regalia at graduation ceremonies this spring after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 163 prevents school boards from banning tribal regalia at graduation ceremonies.

The bill is a response to an incident that occurred last May in Farmington, New Mexico, where a Native American high school graduate was ordered to remove their graduation cap that had an eagle plume and beads.

Despite some initial concerns from lawmakers, the bill passed unanimously through both chambers before being signed by the governor.

Lujan Grisham said Native American students are at higher risk of being bullied and committing suicide and this bill encourages them to be proud of who they are and can help promote their well-being.

“This is really about making sure that New Mexico stands on the right side of this civil rights issue and on the right side of kids,” she said.

The governor said that staying true to your cultural roots is important, and that’s why she includes both names “Lujan Grisham” in her last name.

“It is really important and it is based on thousands of years of culturally relevant traditions and sacred moments that can be reflected, sometimes in public and sometimes not, that they have been encouraged to demonstrate in ways that reflect that cultural diversity and significance,” she said.

Josett Monette, New Mexico Secretary for the Indian Affairs Department and a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, said she’s excited to see this year’s graduates in their tribal regalia.

“It shows New Mexico's dedication and respect for our Native students throughout the entire state,” she said.

Monette said this was her first bill that she was able to get through the legislative session and that “it means so much for Indian people throughout this entire state of New Mexico.”

She said her department plans to create a campaign that will collect pictures of this year’s Native American students during their graduation ceremonies that will be dispersed on social media and other outlets to recognize the hard work of the students and the passing of this bill.

The bill goes into effect immediately.

Support from the coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.