UNM moves to slash ‘affirmative action’ policy language

The University of New Mexico is attempting to change several administrative policies and procedures for equal opportunity and discrimination by slashing all mentions of “affirmative action.”

KUNM’s Morning Edition host Bryce Dix sat down with Daily Lobo Editor-in-Chief Lily Alexander to chat about these changes and why campus leadership has shortened the comment period to weigh-in.

LILY ALEXANDER: So on March 6, the university altered its website that provides students guidance on federal actions and how all of that is impacting UNM to announce that they would change their race, gender and ethnicity based employment policies at the University. Since then, on Friday, they released draft policy changes to three of the policies related to that and related to affirmative action, and essentially removed all references to affirmative action, including big swaths of text about gender, race and ethnicity based employment and involvement in university decision making.

DIX: Can you talk to me a little bit about how this comment period has progressed?

ALEXANDER: On my work email, I received an email from the policy office. It was on some email list that announced the changes on Friday at 5pm and then the campus received universitywide communications on Monday and Tuesday – when a lot of people heard about it for the first time. The comment period is only seven days.

DIX: Which is not normal.

ALEXANDER: Correct. Yeah. Usually the campus community is given 30 days to comment and ask questions about new policies that are drafted and released on the website, and then the policy office is able to respond to their questions and then deliver all of that information when they're later deciding whether to adopt the draft changes.

DIX: So, why the rush here?

ALEXANDER: In the campuswide email, the university cited "compelling legal need to change the policies in a rapid manner."

DIX: We mentioned some only learned about this policy revision process through a campuswide email on Tuesday, the comment period ends on Friday. This is weeks after UNM quietly updated its website to announce the potential changes. This also comes as the Trump administration launches an investigation into UNM for what it calls " race exclusionary practices ." Could that be influencing the university's approach and how?

ALEXANDER: Yeah, I think so. The investigation was into 45, I believe, universities across the country for their alleged involvement with a project called the PhD Project designed to increase diversity in the business field for PhD students. I think that could definitely play a role. One of the things that we found in our reporting was that the investigation into UNM could penalize it for any race based program involvement that they see as an issue. It doesn't just have to be involvement with the PhD Project, which it's, by the way, unclear whether UNM has a partnership with them or what the extent of that is. There's definitely pressure there , I would say.

DIX: Some big potential impacts to UNM itself... I'm wondering what the campuswide response has been from staff and from students.

ALEXANDER: Well, on the draft policy website, under the public comments, there's a ton of questions, concerns, a lot of criticism, and I think people are really confused about the timeline and just what the changes will mean for the campus community and employees and students. I actually had someone randomly come up to me yesterday while I was walking around campus and ask if I received the email about the changes, and ask if I knew what that would mean. I think that's the general vibe right now.