Researcher says New Mexico’s Child Care Assistance program can weather federal funding cuts

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published April 17, 2025 at 6:31 PM MDT
Discovery Time Learning Center

As the cost of childcare continues to rise nationwide, New Mexico has made major strides in expanding eligibility and stabilizing the struggling industry. And that bodes well for its future amidst federal funding rollbacks.

The University of New Mexico’s Cradle to Career Policy Institute found that policy changes made between 2019 and 2022 have expanded the number of children eligible for child care assistance by 70%.

Institute Deputy Director Hailey Heinz said these changes – like expanding child care subsidies up to 400% of the federal poverty level, waiving child care copays, and using a model that reimburses providers for the true cost of providing care – has resulted in 39% more children being served by the program.

“More families qualify, the benefit itself is more generous because child care is completely free if you qualify and then the providers on the back end have more resources per child to provide high quality care,” Heinz explained.

Meanwhile the Trump Administration has made several moves that impact education. Most recently a report obtained by the Washington Post, showed proposed funding cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services, taking about a third of the agency’s budget. This would eliminate the Head Start program, which has provided early childhood education and care for low-income families for 60 years.

According to a TIME article, if this budget proposal is approved by Congress, it would align with the Project 2025 policy blueprint and impact about 750,000 children nationwide.

Heinz said that while some funding is at-risk, because New Mexico has made a commitment to fund child care through state funding through the Land Grant Permanent Fund, the Early Childhood Trust Fund, and additional contributions from the general fund, the state is not dependent on federal dollars.

“This is not a system that exists at the whims of the federal administration,” Heinz said. “It is a system that New Mexico has built and funded and I think it has good bones to sort of weather this moment we’re in,”

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners. 
Tags
Local News early childhood educationHailey Heinz
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez
Related Content
  • Local News
    Let's Talk funding early childhood programs
    Taylor Velazquez
    For years advocates have sought a constitutional amendment that would allot more money to early childhood programs from a state permanent fund. This year the issue finally goes before voters in the November general election. Constitutional Amendment Number 1 would increase the distribution of money from the Land Grant Permanent Fund to pay for more early childhood education and to our public school systems.
  • Local News
    Child care subsidy programs are showing benefits but not meeting all families in need
    Taylor Velazquez
    Despite its low rankings in child wellbeing, New Mexico has led the country in making child care more affordable and accessible to families. It waives child care copays for those getting state subsidies. It also ensures more families can receive vouchers to cover the full cost of care and have a choice of providers.
Load More