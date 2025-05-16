Federal Medicaid cuts could have big impacts on rural maternal health in New Mexico

A sweeping budget bill has been moving its way through Congress that would drastically decrease funding for Medicaid. Under President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”, $880 billion to health care initiatives would be cut to pay for several billion dollars in tax cuts. A recent study from Georgetown University found this would have a detrimental effect on rural maternal health, especially here in New Mexico.

In rural New Mexico, 40% of women of child bearing age are covered by Medicaid, the highest in the nation, that’s compared to just over 23% of women living in rural areas nationwide.

New Mexico, Louisiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia all rank high on their share of women of childbearing age with Medicaid coverage having expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, which covers adults up to 138% of the poverty line.

Associate Research Professor at the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown University Anne Dwyer said Medicaid and its smaller sister program, Children’s Health Insurance Program or CHIP, is often the only way women in rural New Mexico are able to treat chronic conditions before pregnancy and have continuous access to prenatal care.

"Less access to OB care leads to worsened outcomes for mom and baby," said Dwyer.

It’s expected that these budget cuts could reach $880 billion over the next 10 years if approved by Congress. Dwyer warned that rural hospitals will be hit the hardest and will either cut programs or close their doors entirely, leaving women to travel long distances to receive essential care.

"If we see hospital closures and loss of OB care, all women living in rural communities both those on Medicaid and those privately insured are at risk losing out on this essential care that’s delivered their babies safely," Dwyer said.

The House Budget Committee on Friday rejected the bill in a 16-21 vote, and top Republican leaders will continue negotiations over the weekend before Congress votes on its passage next week. Republicans are considering changing two key points that have led to opposition within the party – starting Medicaid work requirements earlier and revoking benefits from undocumented immigrants immediately .

