maternal health

-
The New Mexico Department of Health has missed its mark for early childhood health services and needs to create a whole new strategy to improve health…
-
Research has shown that newborns have healthier birth weights when their mothers receive proper prenatal care and that stress can contribute to early…
-
The number of babies born dependent on drugs in New Mexico more than tripled between 2008 and 2017 according to new data from the state Department of…
-
When pregnant women experience discrimination and stress, their babies do, too. This could help explain disturbing racial inequities in maternal and…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico 5/3 8a: Having a baby is a dangerous prospect for many women in New Mexico. Many hospitals aren’t prepared to deal with…