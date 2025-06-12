New Mexico joins national “No Kings Day” rallies against Trump policies

On Saturday, “ No Kings Day ” rallies are planned as a nationwide day of defiance against President Trump's administration. June 14th was chosen, in part because it is Flag Day – but also because it is President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

Terry Eisenbart, co-chair of New Mexico’s “No Kings Day,” says it’s important to show unity as the President’s policies become more visible.

“There is a mock military parade going on celebrating the President's birthday. That is not democracy in action. That is something that points to the authority of one person,” said Eisenbart. “We do not do kings in America.”

She said there isn’t an official number of rallies known in the state, but expects at least 8,000 folks to turn out in the Albuquerque area.

“Additionally, you've got Taos, Farmington doing this. Santa Fe has two Indivisible groups up there. They're going to have a march to the capital, Las Cruces, Silver City,” she said.

Eisenbart said it’s important to rally in New Mexico against the President’s policies in solidarity with others across the country.

“Especially with what has just happened in Los Angeles. We're watching families torn apart. People are starting to understand that. I believe we are all realizing we've got to get engaged,” she said.

