A guide to 2025 Independence Day protests

While many New Mexicans will have traditional 4th of July celebrations with fireworks and cookouts, there will also be a number of protests around the state as citizens use the First Amendment rights. These are among many others taking place around the country on Independence Day. While each demonstration is based on a different issue, all are based on opposition to the policies of the Trump Administration.

Here are a few demonstrations happening across our state.

Albuquerque:

Bridge protest , 5901 Pan American Frontage Rd S, 4p.m. to 6p.m.

4th of the lie , Phil Chacon Park, 12p.m. to 3 p.m.

Taos:

Stand up for independence , Pueblo Norte & Civic Plaza Drive, 12p.m. to 1p.m.

Dixon:

Independence Day rally, the old hospital turnout on Highway 68, 8a.m. to 11a.m.

Santa Fe:

No Nukes rally , Sandoval Street & West Alameda Street, 12p.m. to 1p.m.

For a monthly calendar of other protests happening in New Mexico, visit this site .

If you know of other events surrounding the day that were not included here, please email news@kunm.org

