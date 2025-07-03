IAIA president trusts Congress to 'do the right thing' on potential defunding of tribal colleges

On June 2nd, President Trump released his budget proposal for the next fiscal year that removes funding for tribal colleges, which includes the Institute of American Indian Arts.

IAIA was founded in 1962 and has graduated over 4,000 students, including former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo and award-winning novelist Tommy Orange, as well as artists like Patricia Michaels and Roxanne Swentzell. The school gets about $13.5 million from the federal government.

President of IAIA, Robert Martin (Cherokee Nation), said the college has been working with the New Mexico congressional delegation and he’s confident Congress will do the right thing.

“Our ancestors seeded millions of acres of land, and in return, were guaranteed certain programs,” he said. “We all expect the federal government to live up to their trust responsibilities and obligations and that's a moral obligation as well. And so we keep reminding them of that.”

Martin said IAIA is currently serving 850 students who represent over 100 tribes across the country.

“We contribute to the economy of this state as well as the nation,” he said. “And so we know how important our mission and programs are to our students and to the communities that we serve.”

If Congress enacts this budget proposal, this would be the first time in 40 years that IAIA would not receive federal support. Funding could end as early as October 1st.

