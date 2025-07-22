Local organizations seek help from legislators to fight human trafficking

Human trafficking continues to be a problem in the state. The National Human Trafficking Hotline had 350 reports from New Mexico in 2021, the most recent data available. It’s an issue that also intersects with the 193 missing and murdered Indigenous people here . Two organizations spoke with lawmakers last week about how they could help.

4Corners K-9 Search and Rescue uses K-9 rescue dogs to search for missing persons on Native American tribal land, while Truckers Against Trafficking offers courses to truckers to keep them informed of potential trafficking signs. They spoke to the Legislative Indian Affairs interim committee on Thursday.

Bernadine Beyale (Diné) is executive director of 4Corners and was part of a state response team before starting her own nonprofit in 2022. Beyale said working on tribal lands has been more challenging.

“When we were part of the state rescue team, we had more finds and more successes, meaning we found people alive because we were called faster in those situations, when someone went missing through the state,” she said. “But now that we're on tribal lands, I don't get those calls fast enough. We're getting them too late. We're getting them days, months, even years later.”

Beyale said her organization relies on volunteers and raises its own money. She’s working with Truckers Against Trafficking, which plans to expand its outreach next year. Both groups told lawmakers they would like to see support from the state.

Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero (D-Albuquerque) applauded the efforts.

“This is why we need to change the anti-donation laws in our state, because this is one of those areas that is so incredibly important, and it's saving lives directly,” she said.

The state’s anti-donation clause prohibits state and local governments from giving funds to individuals or entities, including nonprofits.

Beyale said trafficking is often overlooked.

“No one really talks about it, and it's an area we do need to bring to light more, especially in our Four Corners area,” she said.

