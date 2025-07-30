Small business helps children of immigrants pursue college

Finding funds for higher education can be difficult, especially with millions of dollars being cut from education by the current Trump administration. One small business in Albuquerque is trying to ease the financial burden for children of immigrants and refugees.

Kei & Molly Textiles is a small business owned by Kei Tsuzuki and Molly Luethi. They make products from recycled flour bags with unique designs. They pride themselves on ‘helping people and the planet’ by employing female immigrants and refugees and using recycled materials.

They also try to get involved in their community. They offer three $500 scholarships each year to college-bound students at Highland High School whose families are first-generation immigrants to the United States.

Two students who received the scholarship are headed to the University of New Mexico this fall. Daudi Tombe is originally from Uganda. He and his family immigrated to the U.S. last year.

“Getting a scholarship means a lot to people, especially me, because it shows that the effort you’ve put in to get here has actually been observed and acknowledged. It makes me feel special,” Tombe said.

Tombe keeps himself busy with sports and community activities. He plays golf, soccer, basketball, and runs track. He is also part of the Black Student Union and took part in the New Mexico Black Leadership Council’s Roots Explore Program this summer.

Areli Garcia was born in the U.S. but her family originates from Mexico. She has a strong passion for the law.

“For me education is very important because it doesn’t just help yourself, but also others who did not have that same opportunity of getting the education that you’re having,” Garcia said.

Garcia did an internship with the New Mexico Supreme Court last fall, which further solidified her desire to pursue the law. She will major in psychology and intends to go to law school after undergrad.

Tombe will major in computer engineering and looks forward to creating something new in the tech world.

