Albuquerque Mayor upholds immigrant protections in the face of federal threats

Last week, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller responded to a letter from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi asking him if the city will commit to complying with federal law and identify how they’re impeding federal immigration enforcement.

The letter went out to 35 jurisdictions the Justice Department classified as “sanctuary” cities . That included Albuquerque, a long time immigrant-friendly city. Mayor Keller responded in a letter to Bondi saying “None of the City’s laws, policies or practices impede federal immigration enforcement,”

“We don’t ask information of anyone in terms of their documentation,” Keller said when asked to define what it means for Albuquerque to be a sanctuary city. “So police don’t ask for that information, but neither do librarians.”.

Keller said that means the city doesn’t have data on the legal status of all of its residents. If the information doesn’t exist, he added, the city cannot hand anything over regarding the status of immigration enforcement, which is what federal agents are seeking.

Under the city’s 2018 Immigrant-Friendly Resolution , Albuquerque residents are not legally required to disclose their legal status, nor are their employers.

Keller said this isn’t a matter of criminal prosecution, but of racial discrimination.

“Unless they’re actually doing a criminal act like robbing someone, in which case we would arrest them for robbery, not for being undocumented,” he said, “No country should be a country that is just rounding up people because they have dark skin, and unfortunately that is true right now.”

President Trump threatened to pull federal funds from jurisdictions that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. But a judge last week blocked that effort .