Immigrant Rights

Calls for a major New Mexico retirement fund to drop investments in companies that operate private prisons and ICE detention may finally be answered this…
Albuquerque Public Schools plans to open a new program next month for students who don’t speak English and have little to no prior formal schooling. But…
Women’s marches sprung up for a second year in villages, towns and cities around New Mexico this weekend with a call to vote in the coming elections and…
People around the globe demonstrated and marched for workers rights on Monday in celebration of International Workers Day. In Albuquerque, hundreds…
Sun. 02/26 7p: Generation Justice speaks with Liz Carrasco, a Representative with NM Immigrant Law Center, about being an immigrant and what she would…
Cities across the country have reported an uptick in federal immigration raids. On Wednesday Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested undocumented…
President-Elect Donald Trump is still talking building of a border wall and spurring speculation about deportations around the United States. Local civil…
Sun 7/10 7p: We interview Adriel Orozco of New Mexico Immigrant Law Center and Italia Aranda of New Mexico Dream Team for an update on the recent Supreme…