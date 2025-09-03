© 2025 KUNM
UNM Duck Pond makeover leaves some students feeling disappointed

KUNM | By Mia Casas
Published September 3, 2025 at 2:28 PM MDT
A fountain bubbles in the duck pond during its grand reopening on Sept. 3, 2025
Mia Casas
/
KUNM
A fountain bubbles in the duck pond during its grand reopening on Sept. 3, 2025

At the grand reopening for the University of New Mexico Duck Pond Wednesday, a few dozen people gathered around a podium while several folks from the university spoke about the renovations to the pond and what it means for the campus. Enthusiastic staff and faculty were on hand, but students were less excited. Only a handful were there, watching from afar.

Sophia De Groot, a freshman at UNM and an Albuquerque native who grew up visiting the duck pond, like so many other Burqueños, said that it’s just disappointing.

“I don’t think it was worth $4 million to make it look that way. The old look of the Duck Pond had a lot of rustic feelings and, like, good vibes. But now it just kind of seems like concrete and industrialist,” De Groot said.

The pond makeover did cost about $4 million and took over six months longer than expected.

This left students who graduated last year feeling sad that they couldn’t enjoy their last year in the iconic space and current students wondering where else this money could have gone.

Jasmine Hoidahl is a freshman at UNM who moved here from Texas.

“For $4 million they could have done so much more, especially with the on campus housing. I live in Coronado Hall, and things look like they’re falling apart,” Hoidahl said.

Although reactions may not have been overwhelmingly positive, students still expressed gratitude to have a space like the Duck Pond on campus, and said they’re excited it’s back again, even if it feels like a different place.
