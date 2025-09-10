Nonprofit celebrates fixing 50,000 feral cats in Albuquerque

There are thousands of feral cats across the city of Albuquerque. Oftentimes they’re also unfixed, which allows them to repopulate at a rapid rate. While they’re super cute, they can be an issue.

About 75% of feral born cats don’t make it past six months old. That means three out of four kittens born on the street don't make it to adulthood. Cats are also a major threat to bird populations.

This problem has a simple fix: trap, neuter, return (TNR). This is the technique employed by the folks at Street Cat Hub in Albuquerque, which is celebrating its success treating 50,000 cats.

“It’s providing a humane and effective solution to a human-caused problem,” said Erin Atkinson, Street Cat Hub executive director.

Linda Jones / KUNM A stray female cat found by a staff member of KUNM.

Atkinson means the lack of folks fixing their pets. This process can be expensive, which is a big reason why people aren’t doing it.

“They cannot afford $200 on the low end, $500 on the high end to get these cats spayed, neutered, and vaccinated on their own,” Atkinson said.

Street Cat Hub’s services are completely free. People can trap the cat to be fixed, and schedule an appointment. After treatment, the organization returns the kitty to its original location, allowing them to feel safe again after their surgery. The whole process takes about 48 hours.

You can tell if a street cat has received TNR services by looking at their left ear. After fixing the cat, veterinarians clip a quarter inch off of their left ear while still under sedatives. Atkinson said this does not hurt the cat, and heals quickly.

While the service is free, it’s pricey to provide. The non-profit has to purchase all the medical supplies, employ veterinarians, and house the kitties while they heal.

So to celebrate its 50,000 mark, Street Cat Hub is holding a fundraiser to ensure this work continues.

“We are a vital resource for people who are caring for these cats just out of the kindness of their heart,” Atkinson said.

Street Cat Hub’s fundraiser runs through December 31, but they’re always taking donations and volunteers.

To see a community contributed video of stray cats, visit our Instagram at KUNMnews or our Facebook at KUNM Radio