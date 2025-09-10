Trump moves to slash public lands rule in favor of energy development

Finalized at the tail-end of Joe Biden’s presidency, the so-called “Public Lands Rule” or Conservation and Landscape Health Rule is the result of a yearslong public rule-making process that added conservation as a valid “use” of Bureau of Land Management Land.

Now, President Trump’s Department of the Interior wants to rescind it – characterizing conservation as not “using” the land, saying it stands in the way of “legitimate” uses, including mining, grazing, energy development, and recreation.

In a press release, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said overturning the rule “protects our American way of life and gives our communities a voice in the land that they depend on.”

Though, conservation groups were quick to challenge that claim.

“The losers are the American people,” said Aaron Weiss, deputy director of the nonpartisan conservation organization Center for Western Priorities . “The American people rely on the federal government to manage these lands for everybody, and conservation is part of that.”

Weiss told KUNM that scrapping the rule would bring the country back to a place where wealthy individuals could use public lands in New Mexico and elsewhere in the Western United States for their own personal gain.

“It’s really a return to that era of robber barons on public lands who got whatever they wanted first, and everyone else came second,” he said.

Meanwhile oil and natural gas interest groups are applauding the decision, calling Biden’s rule “unlawful” and unfair for economic growth.

“The Conservation and Landscape Health rule upended over a century of public lands management practices that strike a balance between providing the resources our nation needs with protecting the environment,” wrote Western Energy Alliance President Melissa Simpson in a statement.

Simpson argued that the rule is illegal thanks to a 1976 bill passed by Congress called the Federal Land and Policy Management Act . This law created a unified framework for managing all of the nation’s public lands for various uses.

While the law includes provisions for the protection of the environment, water, and cultural resources, it doesn’t necessarily recognize “conservation” as a valid “use” of public lands.

“The rule attempted to unlawfully codify conservation as a multiple use under the Federal Land and Policy Management Act by expanding the priorities beyond what Congress designated,” Simpson wrote.

While the legality of the Public Lands Rule remains in the air, New Mexico continues to produce significantly more oil and gas than it has ever before. In 2024, the state produced over 2 millions barrels of oil a day , more than double what was produced in 2019.

Parts of the Permian Basin – one of the largest and most productive oil fields in the world – are managed by the Bureau of Land Management .

Several at-risk and endangered species call this part of New Mexico home, such as the dunes sagebrush lizard. Last month, the lesser prairie chicken lost its protected status after a federal judge ruled in favor of a legal challenge from the oil and gas industry .