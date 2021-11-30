-
Public schools in New Mexico started fully in-person classes this month for the first time in over a year. Some students chose to stay remote, others…
Lets Talk New Mexico 5/14, 8a: K-12 schools across the state closed in late March and students have been finishing up their last months online. Many youth…
Thousands of students from around the U.S. are converging in Virginia this weekend for the Team America Rocketry Challenge. A junior ROTC team from Valley…
2/20 11a: Police say a 16-year-old boy accused of firing a gun at a New Mexico high school told officers 11 months prior voices were telling him to "shoot…
New data released by the New Mexico Department of Health show the state’s rate of high schoolers smoking cigarettes is at an all-time low. And they’re…
Research shows that when students see their own culture and history reflected in their classwork, they do better in school. But most Hispanic and Latino…
Some local schools encouraged their students to protest on Wednesday. But Rio Rancho High School was not one them.A little before 10 o’clock, about 15…
All around the United States, students filed out of their classrooms on Wednesday, March 14, to stand for school safety. It’s been a month since the mass…