How the government shut down could effect New Mexicans

Officials on both sides of the aisle have been pushing Congress to avoid a government shutdown for weeks by passing a budget or a continuing spending resolution. Despite these efforts, a shutdown will likely take place at midnight Tuesday.

The National Governors Association issued a statement Monday, calling on Congress to come together to avoid this fate.

“Congress has a responsibility to ensure the government remains operational,” they said. “We urge federal leaders from both sides to work to set aside political games and pass a budget that reflects the values and promises states commit to every day,”

Republicans want to pass a “clean” resolution, which means keeping the government funded as it is right now. Democrats want an adjustment to health insurance subsidies in a funding bill. Those are set to expire and people use the tax credits to buy plans on the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

Despite a stated common ground of not wanting to cause a shutdown, both parties are pointing fingers, and solutions seem elusive.

What could a government shutdown mean for working New Mexicans right now?

There are about 28,000 federal civilian jobs in New Mexico as of July 2025. This year the Department of Defense accounted for more federal workers than any other agency in the state.

New Mexicans are also working in federally funded jobs like the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of the Interior, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Agriculture.

Will I get paid?

During a government shutdown, employees who are considered non-essential are furloughed. This means they are placed in a non-pay, non-working status, until the shutdown ends. This is a reality for millions of Americans who work for federally funded agencies.

Employees who are considered essential, such as national defense, law enforcement, or others directly involved with the protection of life and property, will continue work, possibly without pay. Federal employees are guaranteed backpay under a 2019 law, but the Trump administration has indicated it may conduct mass layoffs if there is a shutdown.

This could also affect paychecks. Since the shutdown would occur toward the end of a pay period, the first full paycheck missed for federal employees would be Oct. 24, but for the military it would be Oct. 15.

If the shutdown happens, New Mexican federal employees may be eligible for unemployment insurance. Unemployment claims become effective the Sunday of the week an individual submits their initial claim.

Will I get my mail?

Yes, mail services should go uninterrupted. The U.S. Postal Service will continue business as usual.

Will I get my Social Security check and SNAP benefits?

Yes, these services are considered essential and will continue to be processed and sent out. However, things may be delayed.

The Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) food program could feel some pressure depending on how long the shut down lasts. The same goes for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), but would outlast WIC.

Our National Parks

With massive layoffs of park staff earlier this year, parks are already finding themselves overwhelmed. A shutdown will require most park staff to stay home, leaving national parks vulnerable to vandalism and other damages.

In a letter sent to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum Friday, 40 former national park superintendents urged Burgum to close national parks if there is a government shutdown to avoid these risks. Retired Superintendents, Wendy M. Berhman of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park and Tom Vaughan of Chaco Culture National Historical Park signed on to this letter for New Mexico.

For a broader view on what could be affected by a government shutdown around the country, visit NPR.