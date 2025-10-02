Special session passes all bills addressing federal budget cuts

The special legislative session ended Thursday evening in Santa Fe, where all of the bills that addressed the recent federal budget cuts passed while others stalled in committee.

House Speaker Javier Martinez (D-Albuquerque) celebrated after the two-day special session that concluded with five bills designed to prop up funding for health care, food assistance and other services facing federal cuts.

“We step up and we take care of one another, and I'm proud to say that that's what this legislature has done over the last two days,” he said.

One of the most prominent bills authorizes the state’s Health Care Affordability Fund to pay part of the expiring tax credits that help people pay insurance premiums for plans under the Affordable Care Act. That will cost $17 million dollars.

The remaining bills would expand vaccine requirements for children and allow courts to determine competency.

Lawmakers also passed $162 million in emergency funds for rural health care, public media and food stamps for seniors.

Martinez thanked all the lawmakers and said the work is not done. The regular 30-day session takes place in January.

The bills passed in this special session will go into effect immediately after the governor signs them due to an emergency clause except for the bill regarding vaccination. That bill will have to wait 20 days after the governor’s signature to take effect.

