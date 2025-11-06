As the Albuquerque mayor race heads to a run off, Keller promises a ‘slugfest’ against White

Incumbent Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said he anticipated a runoff and he is ready.

“It's really about the future of Albuquerque. That is what's at stake in this. Are we going to go forward, or are we going to take massive steps backwards?” he said.

According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State , Keller, a Democrat, received 36% of the vote and Republican Darren White got 31%. Since neither candidate got 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff election on Dec. 9.

Keller is running for an unprecedented third consecutive term. On election night Tuesday, he spoke to supporters at the Arrive Hotel in Downtown Albuquerque.

Jeanette DeDios / KUNM-FM Mayor Tim Keller packed the ARRIVE hotel in Downtown Albuquerque on Tuesday night where he gave a speech after finding out the results of Election night.

“We're going to keep going forward, and we're going to defend this city against anyone who tries to divide us or turn us against ourselves, whether it's the candidate against me or whether it's the President of the United States,” said Keller. “We believe in Albuquerque.”

Keller said he stayed positive during this whole campaign, he that a runoff is different.

“Darren White represents a massive step backwards for Albuquerque,” he said. “He was in charge of public safety when we had the DOJ come in, when we had crime start going up, and so he has a massive track record. So you are going to see a slug fest.”

Keller said if he’s re-elected as mayor he will continue building out Albuquerque Community Safety, an alternative to the police for issues such as unhoused people in crisis. He said he will also hold the police department accountable and protect New Mexicans from outside forces.

“And we also know that we have to defend this city against what the President is trying to do to cities all across America, but especially cities that really try and protect immigrant families,” said Keller.

White, who was also head of public safety under former Mayor Richard Barry, has leaned into his law enforcement background in the campaign, criticizing Keller for crime and homelessness. He promised to hire more police and turn the city away from what he called its sanctuary status , referring to an immigrant-friendly ordinance that prevents local officials from cooperating with federal immigration agents .

Across town, at the Marriott Courtyard in northeast Albuquerque, White held a watch party with around 40 supporters.

Jeanette DeDios / KUNM-FM Albuquerque Mayoral candidate Darren White's watch party was held at a ballroom at the Courtyard Marriot in northeast Albuquerque, where supporters gathered to celebrate his runoff victory.

“Mayor Keller who has served for eight years is only at 38%, and so that is telling you the majority of people in Albuquerque want change for their city,” said White.

Among the six candidates challenging Keller, four were Democrats, with former U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez taking 19% of the vote. White said he was very excited to see the numbers trickle in.

“The goal was to be in number one or number two and make it to the runoff, and then we can take our case to the public and explain to them that there's a better way and that we have a plan for change,” he said.

He said moving forward, that his team will not change its campaign strategy.

“We've had a lot of people that have reached out to us and said, ‘How do I become part of your team?’ Because we agree with you. We want to stand with you, because we think there's a better way forward for our city. And so if you got here by that message, you wouldn't want to change it now,” he said.

White said he will have a bipartisan cabinet and will only serve one term if he’s elected.

“I'm not looking to punch my ticket to a higher office. I just want to get in, roll up my sleeves and start cleaning up the mess,” said White.

Jeanette DeDios / KUNM-FM Former U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez gave a speech Tuesday night to his supporters and stated that he was proud that he earned 19% of the vote.

Uballez spoke to supporters Tuesday night about his conversation with Keller, pointing out he needs the people who voted for Uballez to win the runoff.

“And I told him that we are demanding a number of things in exchange. It includes protecting our sacred sites. It includes standing up for renters. It includes Community Benefit Agreements. A seat at the table for community. Tim told me he’d talk to me tomorrow,” said Uballez.

Uballez has updated his campaign site with endorsements for two candidates in city council runoffs, Stephanie Telles and Teresa Garcia. He has not yet endorsed Keller.

Early voting for the runoff election goes from Dec. 1 to 6. Election Day is Dec. 9. CityDesk reported Bernalillo County has estimated it could cost up to $1.6 million.

KUNM’s Megan Kamerick contributed to this report.

