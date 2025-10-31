© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about local election results

By Megan Kamerick
Published October 31, 2025 at 5:23 PM MDT
Voters fill out their ballots at a polling place in Rio Rancho, N.M., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2010.
Susan Montoya Bryan
/
AP
Voters fill out their ballots at a polling place in Rio Rancho, N.M.

Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/6/25, 8a: Voters in cities and counties around New Mexico are choosing new local leaders like mayors, city council members, and county commissioners on Nov. 4, and also considering questions like school bonds. Local elections tend to have direct impacts on citizens, and yet turnout is traditionally quite low compared to national elections.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll recap what happened in local elections and we want to hear from you. Are you voting this year? Which issues are most important to you? Leave a voice message by clicking the button above, email LetsTalk@kunm.org, or call in live, Thursday morning at 8.

Tags
Let's Talk New Mexico 2025 ElectionsAlbuquerque Mayoral ElectionSanta Fe electionvoter turnout
Stay Connected
Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
See stories by Megan Kamerick