Let's talk about local election results

Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/6/25, 8a: Voters in cities and counties around New Mexico are choosing new local leaders like mayors, city council members, and county commissioners on Nov. 4, and also considering questions like school bonds. Local elections tend to have direct impacts on citizens, and yet turnout is traditionally quite low compared to national elections.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll recap what happened in local elections and we want to hear from you. Are you voting this year? Which issues are most important to you? Leave a voice message by clicking the button above, email LetsTalk@kunm.org, or call in live, Thursday morning at 8.

