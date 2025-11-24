© 2025 KUNM
Albuquerque provides overnight rides to shelters amid cold winter months

KUNM | By Mia Casas
Published November 24, 2025 at 1:35 PM MST
Winters are cold in Albuquerque, with temperatures regularly dropping below freezing overnight. This is an especially dangerous season for folks without a home or shelter.
Canva
Winters are cold in Albuquerque, with temperatures regularly dropping below freezing overnight. This is an especially dangerous season for folks without a home or shelter.

Winters are cold in Albuquerque, with temperatures regularly dropping below freezing overnight. This is an especially dangerous season for folks without a home or shelter. One city initiative is trying to help.

Albuquerque Community Safety provides professional support for behavioral health and quality-of-life crises – the kind of calls that require urgent help, but not a police response.

This can often look like responding to calls for mental health events, welfare checks, and unsheltered individuals who need support.

ACS just started its third year providing the Emergency Overnight Shelter Transportation service. The program ensures that people experiencing homelessness, or anyone without access to safe shelter, has a ride to a warm place to stay during the cold winter months.

This service runs nightly from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., November 1 through March 31, serving anyone seeking relief from freezing temperatures.

If you or someone you know needs help getting to a shelter, call 505-651-5515.
Local News community healthUnhoused ResourcesCity of Albuquerque
Mia Casas
Mia Casas graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in Journalism and Theatre. She came to KUNM through an internship with the New Mexico Local News Fund and stayed on as a student reporter as of fall 2023. She is now in a full-time reporting position with the station, as well as heading the newsroom's social media.
See stories by Mia Casas
