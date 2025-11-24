Albuquerque provides overnight rides to shelters amid cold winter months

Winters are cold in Albuquerque, with temperatures regularly dropping below freezing overnight. This is an especially dangerous season for folks without a home or shelter. One city initiative is trying to help.

Albuquerque Community Safety provides professional support for behavioral health and quality-of-life crises – the kind of calls that require urgent help, but not a police response.

This can often look like responding to calls for mental health events, welfare checks, and unsheltered individuals who need support.

ACS just started its third year providing the Emergency Overnight Shelter Transportation service. The program ensures that people experiencing homelessness, or anyone without access to safe shelter, has a ride to a warm place to stay during the cold winter months.

This service runs nightly from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., November 1 through March 31, serving anyone seeking relief from freezing temperatures.

If you or someone you know needs help getting to a shelter, call 505-651-5515.