Albuquerque businesses offer locally made products while giving back to the community

Shopping local has become more trendy in recent years. Small businesses tend to be more engaged in their communities, so folks see shopping small as supporting their neighborhoods. There are a few small businesses in Albuquerque that are also social enterprises, giving back to their community in a big way.

Three Sisters Kitchen makes small batch granola, waffle mix, and spice shakes, all of which incorporate local, organic ingredients, in their Downtown space.

But the nonprofit has a larger, multifaceted mission.

“We are doing a variety of things to support a flourishing local food ecosystem. Everything from education, to entrepreneurship, to supporting local farmers and food manufacturers,” said Sarah Horowitz, the sales and project manager.

One of their biggest initiatives is the Food Business Training program.

“We invite aspiring food business entrepreneurs, who might have a great idea but not all the capital in the world, to try a food business," Horowitz said.

Over the course of 15 weeks, Three Sisters Kitchen helps a cohort of students get their food license, choose their brand, develop recipes, and anything else that goes into starting a food business.

Once entrepreneurs graduate from the program, they have free access to Three Sister’s commissary kitchen for two years to continue launching their business.

Three Sisters has helped 30 businesses open their doors through this program. They also provide food to folks in need.

Each year, Three Sisters raises money from partners and individual donors to buy local food bags from MoGro Mobile Grocery. These are distributed bi-weekly to as many as 150 food insecure households in Albuquerque.

“We wanted to do something, and as a non-profit we’re limited, but something we know that we can do, is we can feed people," Horowitz said.

All of their initiatives share the goal of keeping the local food ecosystem alive.

Upside Goods Co. An array of candles from Upside Goods Co during Pride month.

Another business that gives back to the community in a big way is Upside Goods Co. It’s known for its “easy one the nose” candles, all handmade in Albuquerque with clean, pet-safe ingredients.

Owner Ashley Fathergill launched in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic and says she didn’t want her business to be just about the candles.

“I started based on my own mental health journey. I needed something that was kind of getting me out of bed and out of the slump I was going through in 2020, that many people were,” she said. “So all of the businesses that I’ve been fortunate enough to run always have some sort of cause tied to it, and this was the one that was alarmingly aware for me.”

She started just making candles for her home and friends in her kitchen. Slowly, it became something much bigger.

Upside Goods’ candles are now sold by six retailers in New Mexico and West Texas, giving back to the cause that started it all.

“A portion of our profits, either at the end of a quarter or end of a year, depending on how our business fluctuates, do go to mental health organizations, especially to provide funding for young men and women to go to therapy for the first time,” Fathergill said.

This year they’re donating to the Loveland Foundation, and have provided about 25 therapy sessions to young folks in need.

Kei & Molly Textiles LLC Red “winter animals” hand towel.

Kei & Molly Textiles has put people at the center of its mission since it opened in 2010, selling screen-printed hand towels with unique designs.

Their products support their social mission: giving meaningful jobs with fair wages to immigrants and refugees.

Kei Tsuzuki is one of the founders and current owner, she wanted to make an impact in her direct community.

“We really wanted to do something that helped support the area in which we live, which is very close to the international district,” Tsuzuki said.

The International District is made up of 17% immigrants. A hub of culture representing various parts of the world, it’s tucked in the southeast region of Albuquerque.

Tsuzuki is an immigrant herself, and experienced first hand how difficult it can be to get citizenship in the United States.

“So our studio helps new immigrants who are trying to make Albuquerque their home navigate some of those difficulties and make it a softer landing for them in America,” Tsuzuki said.

Kei & Molly provides resources to their employees on how to register their kids for school, find immigration lawyers, study for the citizenship exam, and anything they may need to get settled in their new home

In addition, they sponsor the Kei & Molly Scholarship, providing financial support to children of immigrants who are college-bound.

The holiday season is a make-or-break moment for most small businesses. For most of these businesses, the holidays bring in over 50% of their annual revenue.

So, Sarah Horowitz from Three Sisters Kitchen has some advice for your holiday shopping: “If you’re committed to buying stuff, you may as well buy local stuff that is going to invest in the people that live in your community.”

Kei & Molly Textiles is a financial underwriter for KUNM, but has no input in our editorial content.