Two people detained by ICE during Albuquerque protest over Minneapolis shooting

On Friday two people were detained during a protest at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Albuquerque. Protestors were responding to the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by ICE earlier this week.

Around 25 people stood outside the ICE facility, chanting, and holding up signs as ICE agents watched.

But as the protestors approached the gates to tape signs on them, more agents came out and interacted with the crowd and became more forceful, using pepper spray and pushing people.

The struggle resulted in two people forcefully pushed to the ground by agents and arrested, with one showing blood on his face after an altercation with an ICE agent. Source New Mexico identified one of those arrested as Ateo Herrick.

Dare to Struggle NM held the protest in response to the killing of Renee Nicole Macklin Good, who was fatally shot behind the wheel of her vehicle by an ICE officer on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

The organization is part of a multinational effort according to the group’s website, which says it’s committed to resisting and stopping injustice.

ICE agents were unwilling to comment during the protest and threatened the crowd with arrest if they didn’t disperse.

KUNM has sent requests for comment to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

