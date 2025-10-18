Albuquerque residents dress up to promote joy and silliness for No Kings II protest

On Saturday, thousands of New Mexicans gathered in Downtown Albuquerque to participate in the second No Kings protest, following the first that took place back in June.

Among the vast numbers of supporters holding signs that spoke out against the current Trump administration and warned of fascism, a couple of frogs wearing colorful rainbow beads stood out from the crowd.

P. W. Covington and his wife, Leanne, from Albuquerque said they decided to dress as frogs because of a protester who dressed in a frog costume in Portland and was pepper-sprayed by a federal agent outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. They said frogs symbolize an act of resistance.

“Let my people go or I shall send a pestilence upon your land, a plague of frogs. And there are frogs everywhere,” said Covington.

Similarly, others dressed up like inflatable unicorns, including Elya Arrasmith, who sported a trans rainbow mane and tail.

“This is how we defeat them,with absurdity and having fun and joy and being visible and together and showing that we are not alone,” she said.

Many did not want to use their last names but they were using humor to tackle serious issues. Brett and his wife dressed up as blue and orange Grateful Dead bears to promote the band’s message of peace and love. Brett says he’s disgusted by Trump and his MAGA movement.

“Look what's happened to our country. I mean, it's just nothing has gotten better,” Brett said. “It's just gotten worse, and the ICE raids are horrible. Everything's way too expensive still, but just having virtually a king do whatever he wants without Congress checking him.”

Joeanne from Albuquerque came as a penguin to protest ICE and tariffs. She encouraged everyone to speak out and stand together like penguins.

“If they're hesitant to speak their voice, then they've already lost their voice. If they're afraid to do it, that means it's already been taken away. So what you need to do is be strong,” she said.

Kathy and Cameron dressed as a zebra and a pig with sunglasses and said the protest was peaceful and impactful.

“Yeah, just lots of chanting, marching, no violence or disruption or anything like that. Just a lot of community solidarity,” said Cameron.

Protestors filled at least eight city blocks along Central Avenue and Second Street to Lomas Boulevard, walking and chanting for two hours before dispersing.

