Supporters will push again for medical interstate compacts in the upcoming legislative session

The debate over medical interstate compacts will return to the Roundhouse in this session. Supporters say the compacts would allow medical workers from other states to practice in New Mexico, addressing the worker shortages.

According to Think New Mexico, a government policy think tank, the movement on passing the compacts last session stalled because of questioning from the New Mexico Trial Lawyers Association. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that while the association never took a stance during the session, it said there were some “concerning” components. Some opponents also raised concerns about practitioners with problematic histories coming to practice in New Mexico and the possible interference with malpractice lawsuits.

Think New Mexico estimates that New Mexico needs over 2,500 more emergency medical technicians (EMTs), 526 physical therapists, 281 physician assistants, and 114 more occupational therapists among other shortfalls.

Executive Director of Think Fred Nathan said joining the compacts is the single most important step the Legislature and the governor can take to address the health care worker shortage.

“The [New Mexico] Medical Board, when we brought the doctor’s compact to the session last year, they did an analysis of the 42 states that are in that compact and found that those states on average were experiencing an increase of 10 to15% in applications for licensure,” said Nathan.

A majority of states also participate in several other compacts for dentists, psychologists, and physical therapists. Neighboring states like Colorado have joined all 10 compacts, Arizona is in seven, and Texas participates in five. But New Mexico is currently only part of one multi-state compact for nursing. Nathan said belonging to the nurses' compact has been significant for rural hospitals.

“Many of them would not be open but for the nurses’ compact and in some of these hospitals all the nurses have come from another state,” Nathan said.

Nathan said that there’s more momentum going into the January session since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham now supports joining all nine of the remaining compacts.

Democratic State Sens. Katie Duhigg and Linda Trujillo recently penned an opinion piece in the Albuquerque Journal indicating the forthcoming legislation has incorporated some fixes sought by lawmakers last year.

