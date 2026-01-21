Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for sustained funding for universal child care in state of the state address

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham kicked off the legislative session today with her State of the State address , highlighting investments in early childhood education. She outlined plans to sustain the state’s newly launched universal childcare program.

Last November, the state rolled out the first universal childcare system in the country. The program removes income restrictions for parents or guardians who are working, attending school, or looking for work. Eligibility also extends to grandparents raising grandchildren, families caring for substance-exposed newborns, families experiencing housing instability, and families involved with the Children, Youth and Families Department.

Gov. Lujan Grisham said those investments in early childhood education are already showing results. She pointed to a study by the University of California-Los Angeles that found 70 percent of New Mexico kindergartners are now on track in areas like well-being, language and cognitive development, and general knowledge. Since the universal childcare program launched, she said, an additional 10,000 children have enrolled.

"They are better prepared than ever to start school, and if they do struggle, we have new programs in place to help," said Grisham.

A report by the Legislative Finance Committee echoed improvements in economic and health outcomes. However, it found that childcare hasn’t shown increased educational outcomes for children.

But, evaluations of pre-kindergarten programs,which are more academically rigorous, have consistently found improvements in both math and reading proficiencies. ECECD has requested $15 million to expand prekindergarten programs.

The governor asked lawmakers for $160 million in recurring funds to support universal childcare. The Early Childhood Education and Care Department’s (ECECD) full budget request this session is $1.16 billion . The department requested an increase of about $157 million from the general fund, a 51.5% increase from last year's budget; the Legislative Finance Committee recommends an increase in general fund revenue of $13.7 million or a 4.5% increase.

The LFC also noted in its report that $120 million of that request from ECECD is earmarked for universal childcare but anticipates the departmen t will likely need significant additional revenue in the coming years.

