New Mexico Set to Become First State With Universal Child Care

Lizbeth Martinez runs a daycare out of her home in Albuquerque.

“Let's take turns on it. Dominic, thank you,” she told one of her young charges recently. “When she's done, then you can play with it.”

She has 12 kids in her care and she’s aware of the plans announced by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to make childcare available to everyone at no cost. But she’s not sure about the details.

“I understand everybody's gonna have free childcare. I don't know how it's going to impact me,” said Martinez.

But she’s pretty sure this will be a good thing for families in New Mexico. Martinez said it doesn’t take much to make childcare unaffordable.

“Being in the business for so long, I do see a lot of struggling parents, and sometimes $1 or two kicks them off the program,” she said.

The state already subsidizes child care costs for people who make less than four times the federal poverty level, which is just over $145,000 a year for a family of three. But this new plan would remove income restrictions.

Jesse Gremore, a parent in Santa Fe who works in public health, had to find a new job after budget cuts, but said this announcement convinced her family to stay in New Mexico.

“We decided that we were not going to move to California to be closer to family to help with childcare. So, we have a lot of faith that this is gonna go through,” said Gremore.

New Mexico expects to spend just under $600 million in the first full year of the program.

The state has spent years building early childhood funding — In 2020 it created a $10 billion trust fund using revenue from its booming oil and gas industry. Then, in 2022 voters approved drawing more from the Land Grant Permanent Fund.

Jacob Vigil with New Mexico Voices for Children said New Mexico has one of the highest rates of children facing adverse outcomes , and calls free universal child care a game changer.

“Imagine what that means for families who are just trying to make ends meet, the cost of food and other necessities has just increased so much,” said Vigil.

The governor estimates this program will save families up to $12,000 a year.

But Republicans here said a universal system isn’t the right move. State Party Chair Amy Barela said it’s unsustainable as it leads to greater government dependency, and overwhelming demand will limit family choice.

“Build the services for those who need the services. It is not a universal requirement,” said Barela.

Early Childhood Education and Care Department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said the planned expansion adds 2,000 childcare slots, with incentives for providers serving vulnerable families.

“We still have the requirement that families have a reason to need childcare,” said Groginsky.

Finding enough childcare workers is a big challenge. Officials estimate they’ll need 5,000 more to handle the demand. The state mandates they will be paid at least $18 an hour for centers to get higher rates of reimbursement?.

That could be a strain for some. Barbara Tedrow owns several early childhood centers in Farmington.

“I have 125 employees and to say that I am going to increase $6 an hour for 125 employees and pay those payroll taxes, that is a huge burden,” said Tedrow.

Providers can bill the state for the higher wages, but only after employees have already been paid.

Working parents like Jesse Gremore are hopeful the state will be able to deliver on its promise of free childcare for any family that needs it.

“We’re excited. We kinda took a peek at the application and sort of want to get our ducks in a row,” Gremore said.

Families can start filing applications now. The state’s goal is for free childcare for all to start on Nov. 1.

