Interstate compacts have the potential to address the shortage of healthcare workers in New Mexico, but negotiations may stall out this sessio

Medical licensure compacts have been a priority this session as lawmakers attempt to address the health care worker shortage. One bill would allow dentists and dental hygienists licensed in other states to practice here more easily. But with less than a day left in the session, that bill appears to have stalled.

House Bill 14 , would enter New Mexico into an interstate compact for Dentists and Dental Hygienists. That means licensed professionals from other states could apply for what’s called “compact privilege” to practice here, without going through the full licensure process.

Supporters say that could help address dental provider shortages, especially in rural communities. But critics argue the compact weakens oversight.

Kimber Cobb, Executive Director of American Association of Dental Boards, said this model is concerning and believes it strips away state boards authority for disciplinary issues.

“They are considered a remote practitioner, but if there should be harm to the public during that process then the board has no authority over that individual because there’s no license,” said Cobb.

Cobb also argued that compacts are not a long term solution to the provider shortage, because salaries for dentists and dental hygienists in New Mexico are lower than in other states.

“Most practitioners that are going to move to another state to work will go to the big cities anyway,” said Cobb. That leaves those rural areas still with difficult access to care issues”.

Bill Sponsor, State Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson, said it has been a work in progress developing rules that align with the concerns of both the state and the compact commission, which must stay consistent across all participating states. On the issue of accountability, Thomson said,

“Their license must be in good standing in whatever state they are in. So that’s how we will protect.”

However, to get this particular bill across the finish line, Thomson said it’s a process and takes time.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has prioritized joining all medical compacts and could call a special session.

“If she calls a special session in March, I don’t think we’ll be ready. If she calls a special session in August we should be ready,” said Thomson.

Another major concern Cobb has is the cost of putting the Compact in place in New Mexico. The state may end up being responsible for covering the expenses of local staff who build out the technology and sustained administration of the compact.

But before any of this can happen, the Dentist and Dental Hygienist Interstate Compact needs to get up and running. The earliest that could happen is April of this year because of an 18-24 month implementation period.

The Compact’s commission is now being tasked with building out a shared data system, establishing rules, and setting up the application process to issue privileges.

The anticipated cost to implement the Compact nationally is $314,000. Cobb worries that New Mexico would have to pay for a share of that. And she says slowing down the process may be necessary to ensure patient protections and avoid financial strain on the state.

