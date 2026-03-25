Advocates travel to D.C. to promote Gila River protections

A delegation representing the Gila River is in Washington, D.C. this week to speak to lawmakers about creating new environmental protections for the waterway.

The group of 10 people want to convince Congress to pass the M.H. Dutch Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act . It would designate the Gila as Wild and Scenic, enshrining it as one of the last free-flowing rivers in the Southwest.

Elysha Montoya is from Silver City and grew up going to the Gila River and said it was what she always looked forward to. Now, she takes her kids to the river. But she said they’re confused why it has to be protected because they don’t understand why anyone would want to threaten it.

The delegation met with several members of the New Mexico delegation in Congress, including U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján.

Montoya said that the designation of Wild and Scenic means insurance for the river in the face of future threats.

“With that protection, they wouldn't be able to dam it, they wouldn't be able to divert it,” Montoya said. “Maybe in the future years to come, they might try and undo it, but it would be very, very difficult.”

James Buckner is the secretary of the Fort Sill-Chiricahua-Warm Springs-Apache Tribe, who historically lived along the Gila and developed deep ties to it before being forcibly relocated by the U.S. government.

“To the Apache people, it's a very sacred and holy place,” Buckner said. “It's one of the last places in the United States that is closest to its natural state when the Creator made it and gave it to us to share with the world.”

This legislation to designate the Gila as Wild and Scenic has been introduced before with bipartisan support, but failed to get over the finish line. The bill was reintroduced last year by U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and Rep. Gabe Vasquez, both Democrats from New Mexico.

Buckner said that he hopes their visit is the push the legislation needs, but that this should not be what it takes to protect the Gila.

“It's the right thing to do, regardless of your political affiliation, and these people here in Washington have that power,” Buckner said. “They have that ability to make that happen. I know that I'm going to keep the fight until we have it protected, and it becomes law.”

But For Montoya, the Gila River that has flowed alongside her and her family is more than just a part of home, it’s a lifeline.

“It provides for so many, for the animals, for the fish, for people, everything. It is this source of life that flows in the desert.” Montoya said. “And once that is gone, that's gone. Everything that it gives life to will also be dead.”

The bill was heard in early February by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.