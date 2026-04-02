Colorado jokes it will annex northern New Mexico for April Fools’

So Texas wants to annex part of New Mexico? Well get in line, pardner. On Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a press release for April Fools’ Day where he joked about Colorado annexing northern New Mexico to protect it from Texas.

The prank is of course riffing off of the recent news of the Texas Legislature floating the idea of annexing parts of Southeast New Mexico. It also took shots at President Trump’s desire to annex Greenland.

The release included a fake map showing Colorado taking over within the historic borders of Mexico, with a dividing line just north of Albuquerque, meaning Colorado would get Santa Fe.

The newly annexed territory would be named “Casa Bonita Del Sur County,” a reference to the Denver restaurant and entertainment venue Casa Bonita , made famous by South Park. Polis also planned to rename Hatch Chile to Southern Pueblo Chile, something bound to be uncontroversial. He said the annexation would be beneficial, meaning more pueblo chiles for all.

The facetious press release highlighted the real similarities between New Mexico and Colorado, like the love for the arts and food, and industries like farming and ranching.

According to Governor Polis, the annexation is, “definitely legal.”

In an Instagram comment under Polis’ post , Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposed an alternative –- teaming up to take over Texas together.

“We’ve got the chile. You’ve got South Park. Texas could use our help,” she wrote.

Polis agreed.

“Together, we can liberate Texas,” he replied.

