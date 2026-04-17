New exhibit highlights three Diné women who helped fight a power plant on the Navajo Nation

A new exhibit called “A Question of Power” will be at the New Mexico History Museum in Santa Fe tells the story of three Diné women who helped defeat a controversial power plant on the Navajo Nation.

Sarah Jane White, Lucy A. Willie, and Molley Hogue were land managers and livestock owners when they led a successful campaign between 2004 and 2011 to stop the construction of Desert Rock. It would have been the third coal-fired power plant on the Navajo Nation.

Cathy Notarnicola, museum curator said since the 1960’s, coal has been an economic factor for the Navajo Nation.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the power generated doesn't even go to Navajo residents,” she said. “About 30% of residents don't have electricity, and many of them don't have running water, so a third power plant would have further caused harm to residents and the water supply and the land which the Diné holds sacred.”

Notarnicola said although some saw economic opportunity in Desert Rock, other Diné residents saw it as a climate change threat.

She said it’s important that the campaign to stop the power plant was led by women.

“Being a matriarchal society, the property and sheep were passed down through the women of the family, and the fact that they led the charge I think is a really important story that you can make a difference by using your voice and these women certainly illustrated that through their efforts,” she said

The exhibit features over 40 black and white photographs by Carlan Tapp, as well as video and audio interviews from Diné residents during this time. Both photographer Tapp and advocate Sarah Jane White will be in attendance at the opening reception on Sunday.