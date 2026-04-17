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New exhibit highlights three Diné women who helped fight a power plant on the Navajo Nation

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios
Published April 17, 2026 at 3:29 PM MDT
FILE - Smoke blows from the Four Corners Power Plant in Waterflow, N.M., near the San Juan River in northwestern New Mexico in April 2006. New Mexico's largest electric provider wants the state's highest court to overturn a 2021 decision by regulators who rejected a proposal to transfer shares in a coal-fired power plant to a Navajo energy company. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
Susan Montoya Bryan/AP
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AP
FILE - Smoke blows from the Four Corners Power Plant in Waterflow, N.M., near the San Juan River in northwestern New Mexico in April 2006. New Mexico's largest electric provider wants the state's highest court to overturn a 2021 decision by regulators who rejected a proposal to transfer shares in a coal-fired power plant to a Navajo energy company. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

A new exhibit called “A Question of Power” will be at the New Mexico History Museum in Santa Fe tells the story of three Diné women who helped defeat a controversial power plant on the Navajo Nation.

Sarah Jane White, Lucy A. Willie, and Molley Hogue were land managers and livestock owners when they led a successful campaign between 2004 and 2011 to stop the construction of Desert Rock. It would have been the third coal-fired power plant on the Navajo Nation.

Cathy Notarnicola, museum curator said since the 1960’s, coal has been an economic factor for the Navajo Nation.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the power generated doesn't even go to Navajo residents,” she said. “About 30% of residents don't have electricity, and many of them don't have running water, so a third power plant would have further caused harm to residents and the water supply and the land which the Diné holds sacred.”

Notarnicola said although some saw economic opportunity in Desert Rock, other Diné residents saw it as a climate change threat.

She said it’s important that the campaign to stop the power plant was led by women.

“Being a matriarchal society, the property and sheep were passed down through the women of the family, and the fact that they led the charge I think is a really important story that you can make a difference by using your voice and these women certainly illustrated that through their efforts,” she said

The exhibit features over 40 black and white photographs by Carlan Tapp, as well as video and audio interviews from Diné residents during this time. Both photographer Tapp and advocate Sarah Jane White will be in attendance at the opening reception on Sunday.

“A Question of Power” will be on display through June 27, 2027. Find more information on the exhibit at the link.
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Local News Navajo Nationcoal-fired power plantDinéNew Mexico History Museumexhibit
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s a former Local News Fund Fellow. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org.
See stories by Jeanette DeDios
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