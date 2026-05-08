New Mexico courts modernize juror orientation video to help broaden participation

Getting summoned for jury duty can stir a lot of emotion and uncertainty for many people. But an updated juror orientation video is designed to help New Mexicans better understand the jury service process, and why it’s so important.

Adrianna Harris, senior jury program manager for the New Mexico Courts, said it was important for the updated orientation to reflect how people consume shorter videos now and explain simple instructions like parking, what jurors should expect on the first day, and information about bathroom and snack breaks.

“A lot of our jurors, they come into the courts for the very first time because they got summoned for jury duty,” said Harris.

She said the previous video was nearly 20 years old and the updated version now reflects newer court practices aimed at expanding services and diversifying juries.

“We never know where that defendant is coming from, what their background is, what life experiences are like. So when you have a diverse pool it really helps bring a unified experience for all jurors,” said Harris.

Harris said courts now provide sign language interpreters and listening devices for those who are deaf or hard of hearing. She also said New Mexico is the only state that allows non-English speakers to serve on juries with the help of interpreters. She explained how crucial it is in making sure juries reflect the communities they serve.

“The best way we can do that is to ensure that they have an interpreter available that their needs are being met. And that they just really don’t have a reason not to serve,” Harris said.

Harris said a major misconception that people have about jury duty is that their lives are on hold while they serve.

“Even though they have dates listed on their postcard about their dates of service, they may only be called in one time. So once that term of service date ends and they have come in and done their civic duty and have actually served on a jury trial, then they are exempt for three years,” said Harris.

Potential jurors can now watch the orientation before heading to the courthouse, and for the first time, it’s also available in Spanish.

This coverage is supported by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation KUNM listeners like you.

