Rural Justice Initiative places law students in legal deserts

A dozen University of New Mexico law students will spend the summer working in rural district courts across the state through a program aimed at improving access to legal services.

The Rural Justice Initiative is now in its third year and places students in communities where attorney shortages have created what judges call legal deserts.

The New Mexico state bar reports that four counties in the state have zero practicing attorneys.

Donna Mowrer, chief judge for the Ninth Judicial District, which covers Curry and Roosevelt counties in southeastern New Mexico, said the problem is significant in rural communities and only getting worse.

“They’re often faced with Hobson's choice. Do I drive four hours to Albuquerque to meet with an attorney or do I go without?,” said Mowrer.

Mowrer said the Rural Justice Initiative allows law students to work with general jurisdiction judges, where they’re exposed to a wide range of legal needs in rural communities, from criminal defense to helping someone create a will.

“It’s the judge’s job to sell their community. And so, we want to take and introduce those students to our community, to the decision makers in our community, so that they know, yes you can come back and live here and have a good life,” Mowrer said.

The program offers students a stipend, housing, and some are even eligible for tuition reimbursement. Mowrer explained that many law students have student debt, so this summer externship could alleviate some of that financial burden in hopes of making law school less cost prohibitive.

Mowrer explained the hope is students will participate throughout law school and eventually return to practice in rural communities after graduation.

This coverage is supported by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation KUNM listeners like you.