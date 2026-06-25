New courts HelpLine aims to improve access to legal information

A new hotline created by the New Mexico Courts aims to make the legal system easier to navigate for people handling civil court matters without an attorney.

The no-cost HelpLine is designed to help people who may be representing themselves in non-criminal matters like landlord-tenant disputes, divorce and child custody cases, or even cases of consumer debt.

Director of the Administrative Office of the Courts, Karl Reifsteck, said in non-criminal cases more than half have at least one party who is not represented by an attorney.

“We simply don’t have enough attorneys in New Mexico to meet all the legal needs of all the people and of course not everyone can afford an attorney,” said Reifsteck.

Reifsteck explained that while the HelpLine cannot give legal advice, it can help by answering questions about court procedures, filing or responding to lawsuits, or directing them to other resources like legal aid groups or upcoming legal fairs where attorneys volunteer to offer consultations.

The HelpLine is available six days a week in English and Spanish, with interpreters available for Diné among other languages. .

Additional Information:

HelpLine (855) 268-7804

