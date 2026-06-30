Lieutenant Governor showdown: Inside the process to fill the vacant Democratic candidacy

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland announced on Friday she’s endorsing Stephanie Garcia Richard for the Lieutenant Governor slot on her ticket. This came after Maggie Toulouse Oliver, who won the primary race for lieutenant governor, withdrew because of health issues . Meanwhile the Democratic Party’s State Central Committee (SCC) will vote on a replacement candidate.

A number of potential candidates came forward when Toulouse Oliver dropped out, including State Sen. Harold Pope, who lost to her in the June 2nd primary. He and Garcia Richard along with three others were on a list of people Haaland was considering endorsing.

Haaland told KUNM before her decision on Friday that she wanted a seasoned running mate.

“I wouldn't necessarily call them qualifications as much as experience, right?” Haaland said. “How many campaigns have they participated in? What kind of hands-on work have they done?”

Garcia Richard currently serves as state Land Commissioner and had plans to run for the lieutenant governor position, but when her husband was diagnosed with cancer last fall, she dropped out. Today, she says her husband’s health is stable. With Haaland’s endorsement, she's a serious contender to be selected by the Democratic Party of New Mexico to fill the vacancy left by Toulouse Oliver.

But it's not a guarantee. Daniel Garcia, communications director for the Democratic Party of New Mexico, said the final say doesn’t lie with Haaland.

“Per state law, the State Central Committee is tasked with finding a candidate for lieutenant governor since a candidate withdrawal after the primary,” Garcia said.

The Democratic State Central Committee is a body of nearly 500 voters in the party. Some describe them as “party insiders.” According to Garcia, it’s more nuanced than that.

“The majority of those members are volunteers elected at the county level by other local Democrats who do reflect the thoughts and wishes of their communities, and are deeply ingrained in their communities,” Garcia said.

These members make up the majority of the SCC, with the minority being other Democrats who hold office in New Mexico, like county commissioners, state representatives, and other politicians.

The SCC vote will use a ranked-choice system that allots points to candidates based on where a voter ranks them on the ballot. The candidate with the most points will be on the ticket with Haaland in November. While details have not been solidified, the vote will likely be conducted with electronic absentee ballots, said Garcia.

So, what are Stephanie Garcia Richard’s chances? Pretty good, according to Sisto Abeyta, a Democratic consultant.

“Stephanie Garcia Richard has had tremendous party insider support for years and years and years,” Abeyta said. “And actually was already geared up to garner a lot of these people's support when she was in the race for lieutenant governor before she had to drop out because of her husband's illness.”

Haaland interviewed four others seeking the office -- State Sen. Pope, State Sen. Leo Jaramillo, former New Mexico Secretary of Veteran Services Sonya Smith, and lawyer for victims of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire Antonia Roybal-Mack. But so far only Pope has said for certain that he’s staying in the race.

The candidate the SCC selects will not just be a running mate for Haaland

“People think you just kind of sit around and wait for the governor to die,” Abeyta said. “But the lieutenant governor, in our state, actually has some pretty broad roles.”

The lieutenant governor oversees the Senate, and acts as a tie-breaker in the event of a tie. They’re also the chair of the children's cabinet, which oversees those departments and others that have to do with child welfare. Governors tend to travel, so while they’re away the Lieutenant Governor steps in. On top of that, they’re also the state ombudsman and serve on a handful of other boards .

Opinions will vary on who would be the best fit for the job. And, according to Abeyta, an endorsement from Haaland may not win voters who favor another candidate.

“There is a portion of the party that is grumbling out there,” Abeyta said. “There are the people who are out there saying that she's putting her thumb on the scale.”

Some Republicans feel similarly. Gubernatorial Candidate, and former Rio Rancho Mayor, Gregg Hull, said that Haaland releasing an endorsement muddles the process.

“Whether that's Republican or Democrat, I think it would be appropriate for the gubernatorial candidate to stand back and let that process play out organically,” Hull said.

Hull also said the upcoming SCC election doesn’t allow voters, both the Democrats and independents who cast a ballot in June, to get involved.

“I think the people really look at this and go, ‘there's got to be a better way to do it,’ where there is actual public input into the process,” Hull said.

Looking forward to November, Haaland said that she hopes the SCC will take her endorsement into consideration going into the vote, since they both have the same objective.

“This is the Democratic State Central Committee, the Democratic Party of New Mexico,” Haaland said. “They want to win elections, and that's what these campaigns are about.”

The SCC vote to elect a new Lieutenant Governor candidate is slated for July 25.

