For autistic people, July Fourth is a unique challenge

Fourth of July fireworks can be exhilarating, but for those on the autism spectrum they can also be overwhelming.

Daniel Ekman is autistic and while he’s not affected by fireworks, he knows others like him who are.

“I know someone who I'll go with them to events and they'll literally ask me at events if I know if there's going to be fireworks or not,” Ekman said “Because the loud noises from the fireworks cause them to get really jumpy.”

Ekman is vice president of Elevate the Spectrum , a resource group for people on the autism spectrum. Responses to sensory overload from fireworks can vary in autistic people. Those who are affected by noise and lights can experience intense anxiety and fear, withdrawal, or an intense need to leave the area, which could lead to running away.

Still, many autistic people want to celebrate the 4th. Brandy Paulos is on the executive board of Elevate the Spectrum and said there are ways to celebrate that are sensory-friendly.

“There are great alternatives to the traditional fireworks show, bubbles, glow sticks,” Paolos said. “The drone shows can be spectacular and have zero noise.”

Paulos said that she wishes these kinds of events were offered more.

“Awareness helps communities make celebrations more inclusive and considerate of different sensory needs,” Paulos said.

Paulos said that if autistic people want to attend firework shows, there are ways to prepare beforehand to help prevent sensory-overload.

“Talk to the family members or friends about what to expect with the fireworks and the loud noises and the flashing,” she said. “And having a comfort kit is a great idea to have on hand that contains stuff like a weighted blanket, sunglasses, and noise-cancelling headphones”

Ekman said that these alternatives and accommodations can also benefit others affected by fireworks, like those with PTSD and pets.

“It's not necessarily about disability or autism specific accommodations,” Ekman said. “What if there's someone that maybe reacts a little bit stronger to [fireworks], and you don't have to have a disability to have that happen.”

The biggest challenge for those affected by fireworks is when people set them off sporadically at random times and locations.