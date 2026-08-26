New Mexico joins 24 other states in suing USPS over new regulations on mail in voting

New Mexico is joining 24 other states on Wednesday who are suing the United States Postal Service over its newly published rule that gives the USPS the authority to regulate voting by mail.

In the 2024 general election, 111,403 New Mexicans cast their ballot by mail.

In March, President Trump issued an executive order attempting to create a national list of eligible voters that the USPS could only mail ballots to.

Now, the U.S. Postal Service has implemented the President's demands by requiring states to create registered voter lists. Under this rule, the postal service will not deliver ballots to voters who are not on the approved list.

In a press release, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said this new rule, quote “imposes sweeping burdens just three weeks before ballots must be sent to New Mexicans serving overseas in the military.”

One specific burden on states is new design requirements for mail-in ballot envelopes, which must be approved by USPS.

So the states are arguing against having to bear the cost of redesigning their mail-in ballot envelopes. There is also concern that some eligible voters may not receive their ballots due to administrative errors or flaws because of the rushed change in procedures.

At the moment, because the newly released rule is being challenged in court again, it’s unclear whether it will be enforced for this year’s election.

Support for this coverage coming from the Thornburg Foundation.

