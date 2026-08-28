A new scholarship for young composers kicks off with a concert featuring multiple musicians

Musician and composer Rahim AlHaj has made his home in Albuquerque for 27 years after fleeing Iraq as a political refugee. A master of the stringed oud, AlHaj has collaborated with musicians all over the world and recorded numerous albums focused on themes of human rights, exile and war. Now he wants to help the next generation of music composers. So he and other musicians will kick off a new scholarship with a benefit concert Saturday in Albuquerque. But AlHaj told KUNM the pressures on young artists are more than just financial.

RAHIM_ALHAJ: Besides the financial aspect of it is the pressure of the community and families and friends. What are you talking about? Why do you need to be an artist, really? And they have a stupid and unfair term. It's called a “starving artist.” That's very insulting to us. When you go to the medical school, you become a doctor. That's what you are trained for. You go to engineering school, you'll be an engineer. I trained to be a musician. I trained to be an artist. When I went to school, and I studied thousands and thousands and thousands of hours practicing just to be as good as I am right now, and now you're telling me you have to go find something else because you are a starving artist?

KUNM: Is it a scholarship you would establish at University of New Mexico?

ALHAJ: No, no, it's all national, basically. Let's establish something for the new generation.

KUNM: And these are specifically for people who want to be composers?

ALHAJ: Whatever somebody who can offer things really unique and in very early age. Our goal in this scholarship is to fund young, talented musicians. I don't care which kind of genre you are in, but give me something really unique when you are 13 to 18, or 19. And we have a beautiful committee, actually. It's really very significant. So I chose them for different aspect. I mean, ethnomusicology, performers, music theory, even artistic vision with Tom Frouge my manager, and composers. So when we receive all these scores from people, so we will have really kind of fair decision to give the scholarship for.

KUNM: How much do you hope to raise?

ALHAJ: That's a good question. I hope maybe millions, but not I'm not gonna make that. The good news: I believe in our community, not just in New Mexico, actually. You know, I received very great donations from outside New Mexico. In fact, there's people they are coming to the concert from D.C., from New York, from Indiana.

KUNM: Because they've seen you perform in your travels?

ALHAJ: Oh, yeah, friends, of course, friends. I mean, name it. There's probably between 20 to 25 people already. And that's what we are really looking for, to inspire one of the young composer or one of the musicians. Because I know there's a lot of good musicians who's really started in the beginning, but he will be discouraged, as you know, by families, friends, societies, rules.

KUNM: Discouraged from following that path.

ALHAJ: Of course. We are hoping to raise between $30,000 to $80,000 to give it for whole study of this school, so he does not really want to go to McDonald's and work, or waitress here and waitress there.

KUNM: Which I know you had to do.

ALHAJ: Exactly

KUNM: Or your sponsor when you were a refugee said, “I got you this job at McDonald's.”

ALHAJ: Correct. I mean, yeah, it's a classic story, right?

KUNM: And the idea is to give one person –

ALHAJ: Three people. If we get that $60,000 to $80,000, I think we will be able to fund these three musicians for whole [of] their study in the school. And that's really great, because in New Mexico, for example, you need $20,000. So if we have it like three with like $60,000, put it at $20,000, put it $80,000 with the expenses and something like to make them comfortable not to go to McDonald's. And I'm not against somebody working in McDonald's, by the way, as you know, you know, I said it over and over again. I have to emphasize that. Every job it's honorable job.

KUNM: But you want them to be able to focus?

ALHAJ: Exactly. Don't waste your talent. skills. You have to dedicate your time, your talents. Does that make sense? Like you need six to eight hours practice. Well, if you need six to eight hours practicing plus your eight hours of working plus eight --- that's impossible.

KUNM: Do you hope to do this every year?

ALHAJ: Absolutely. I'm trying to also getting this idea and put it in Indiana or New York, Texas, whatever we have. Put a fundraiser concert in your community, invite your local musician, and raise as much as you can.

The One Sky Benefit Concert takes place Saturday at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Albuquerque. Admission is free but people can make donations to the scholarship fund. AlHaj will perform with the Little Earth Orchestra. It will also feature musicians Nosotros, Amy Greer, Juan de la Isla & dancer Carmen Montes, and 13-year-old musician and composer Evan Daitz. Actress Ali McGraw will also be a special guest. Find out more here.