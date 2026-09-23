New Mexico plans outreach to help people keep their Medicaid benefits

Some 90,000 New Mexicans enrolled in Medicaid could soon have a harder time qualifying and the state's health agency is proactively trying to reach them.

New federal work and activity rules and more frequent paperwork will take effect starting Jan. 1 next year.

Heidi Capriotti, deputy director of New Mexico Medicaid for the New Mexico Health Authority, said most enrollees ages 19-64 must meet a new 80-hour monthly work or community engagement requirement to keep their coverage.

"Those are sometimes called the expansion population," Capriotti explained. "Adults in that age group are going to have to comply or show us that they're exempt from needing to comply with the work or activity rules."

A second rule change will require Medicaid enrollees to complete paperwork more frequently — every six months instead of once a year.

Capriotti pointed out 75% of renewals are automatic but those who are not signed up will receive renewal notifications in a turquoise envelope, in an effort to get their attention. A virtual information session is scheduled for Sept. 23 at noon to explain the new requirements. For more information, go to the New Mexico Health Care Authority website: HCA.NM.gov.

Capriotti noted following the passage of House Resolution 1 by congressional Republicans last year, New Mexico launched a state-funded coverage program to protect lawfully present immigrants from losing health coverage due to federal rule changes.

"The state of New Mexico allocated funding to maintain coverage for those noncitizens who lose coverage on October 1st. Most of those people will be able to get coverage through 'Be Well' at either no or very low-cost premiums," Capriotti noted.

She added the state coverage will apply to approximately 1,400 noncitizens. New Mexico lawmakers needed to allocate additional money for the health agency to hire 32 new employees to handle all the federal Medicaid changes.

In addition to this week's session, the agency has virtual information sessions scheduled next month and in December, as well as in-person sessions scheduled across the state in 18 locations.

More information is available at the New Mexico Healthcare Authority website.