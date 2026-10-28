Democratic leaders honor New Mexico-born labor and feminist activist Dolores Huerta

In front of a gazebo draped in marigolds in Old Town Albuquerque, an ofrenda now stands with photos of nearly every stage of Dolores Huerta’s life. The co-founder of the United Farmworkers, born in Dawson, New Mexico, died in her home in California on Wednesday. She was 96.

Democratic leaders set up the ofrenda to honor Huerta’s life and work. Organized by Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury, New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martínez, and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, each tier of the ofrenda was brimming with prayer candles, food, and papel picados.

At an impromptu afternoon ceremony, the air was filled with grief and reverence for the late activist who worked to unionize farm workers in California and pass labor laws to protect them.

Head Curator of the Albuquerque Museum Alicia Romero said Huerta is now in the pantheon of heroes in the labor movement, including Luisa Moreno and Emma Tenayuca , “who made change at the sacrifice of their own families in many ways. We now have better rights. We now have better working conditions because of the sacrifices that she made.”

Huerta was a nonviolent activist, and participated in hunger strikes, led boycotts, and was beaten and arrested by law enforcement.

“Her legacy will live through our children's children,” said New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martínez. “In the way of looking out for the most vulnerable, in the ways of looking out for working people everywhere.”

Representative Stansbury, who is running for re-election, said Huerta used her voice against injustice including when she spoke out this year about her sexual abuse by the Farmworkers co-founder César Chávez.

“To be a voice for women everywhere who had experienced sexual violence, including herself,” Stansbury said. “She used her voice to advocate for our people, and she made us proud. She made us proud.”

Stansbury then led the crowd in the rallying cry Huerta made famous: “So we say, ‘Si se puede!’”

“Si se puede!” The crowd cheered in response.

The community is invited to contribute to the ofrenda and message board to honor Huerta’s memory in Old Town Plaza by leaving their thoughts, memories, and offerings.