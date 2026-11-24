Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently opted into President Trump’s educational tax credit program that most Democratic governors have so far avoided. The controversy lies in the $1700 credit one can get for giving to a scholarship granting non-profit who can then give that money to public or private schools. Gabrielle Uballez from New Mexico Voices for Children spoke to NMPBS last week about how this program could aggravate inequity.

GABRIELLE UBALLEZ: We want education to be equitable for every child, and what this really does is move New Mexico towards a place where we're becoming comfortable with the idea of a family or community's wealth making opportunities possible for their children versus fewer opportunities for lower-income children.

NMPBS: So break that down for folks. How does this program create more opportunities for the wealthiest families?

UBALLEZ: So essentially, what it does is it gives a tax break, a federal tax break, to families who can donate to a scholarship-granting organization that can then direct scholarships to programs like after-school or summer or tutoring programs for children. You know, we see that those kind of programs can deny access to students, and the families and communities who can most afford a $1,600 per individual or $3,400 per individual tax break are the families who tend to already have the most resources.

NMPBS: Besides wealthier families, are there particular communities of people, families, children that would disproportionately be affected by this?

UBALLEZ: In terms of harm, we wouldn't see a benefit to lower-income students or students with high needs, and we also don't want to set the precedent that in a moment where there's a huge national backlash against something that looks like a voucher program, that New Mexico would be opting into it and starting to sort of test the waters of, could this be a policy that we become comfortable with?

NMPBS: Now, has the ship sailed, are we in? Where do things stand?

UBALLEZ: We're really leaning on our partners at New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, and Transforming Education New Mexico and the teachers' unions for, like, what next. But what we do know is that the governor hasn't created a list of scholarship-granting organizations that can even receive the funds. So if those aren't submitted to the federal government in time, there might be room to put on the brakes, and then hopefully the next governor can rescind this order and decide that we're not going to opt in as a state.

NMPBS: New Mexico has increased funding in every realm that we have talked about: economic security, health, most of all education, probably, over that last decade. What is standing in the way of these big investments making a bigger impact.

UBALLEZ: The short answer is it's complex. There's no single policy that is going to change everything for children and families. And so, if we don't address increasing the minimum wage and we only do universal childcare as our approach to better child outcomes for young children in our state, we might move the needle on, say, the middle-income group of people. But again, that idea of like what is deep poverty, it might not move the needle as quickly for people who are like well under the poverty line, or who live in a place where there's not a lot of opportunity.

NMPBS: So it's about investing in a broader array of solutions.

UBALLEZ: A broader array of solutions. I think it's also, right, our state is up against a lot in terms of federal changes, state investments, who's responsible for what, and how do those things change over the years? You probably saw in 2021 the federal Congress allowed the expanded child tax credit to expire. It was the largest dip in decreasing childhood poverty that the nation has ever seen, and so, right, you have that federal help to get more money in the hands of families. But what happens when that is gone and the finish line is kind of always moving?

NMPBS: The deadline for New Mexico and all other participating states to submit their list of scholarship-granting organizations is February 15th. Governor-elect Haaland would have the option to not finalize participation in the program if Lujan Grisham doesn't submit that list before she's out of office, according to an analysis by Ballotpedia. A spokesperson for Haaland has said the incoming governor is reviewing the policy. Meanwhile, she's named several critics of the program to her education transition team.

Uballez is among those critics on Governor-elect Haaland’s transition team.