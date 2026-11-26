Stephan Pastis he was bored during a class at UCLA law school and began sketching a rat character. That was the genesis of his comic strip “Pearls Before Swine.” Pastis is now celebrating 25 years of the strip, which is in over 800 newspapers and dozens of book collections, with a book tour that will stop in Albuquerque on Sunday. The lawyer turned cartoonist told KUNM he hated practicing law so much that he started submitting his strips to publishers. They were all rejected, until he paired the cynical and anti-social Rat character with the earnest and dimwitted Pig.

STEPHAN PASTIS: Rat is my natural voice, unfortunately, but he's too overwhelming. You just can't have only that. It wasn't very intentional. I just paired him with this Pig, who happened to be dumb and sweet, and it worked.

KUNM: Is your voice in Pig as well?

PASTIS: As I get older, I think I become more like Pig. You know, or at least I aspire to be. By the way, a kid came to the mic at the book tour event in Seattle, and he said, "Hey, I've thought forever what I'm going to ask you." And he goes, "Do you know what mental illness you have?"

KUMM: Did he have a theory?

PASTIS: I just told him I have all of them. I think he guessed like a few of them.

KUNM: So you're on tour for your 25th anniversary edition of “Pearls Before Swine.” Now that includes fan mail over the years?

PASTIS: The publisher did not want to do this, but it made me laugh. When you open it up, the very first thing you see on the inside of the cover is nothing but people who hate “Pearls Before Swine.” They're all ripping on it. They're mean. It’s vile. It just really made me laugh. And then if you look on the other page across from it, it's all praise. So yeah, there's letters from prisoners. There's a story about a death row inmate who likes “Pearls.” Like there's everything. There's a lot in this book.

KUNM: Why did you want to put those side like facing each other? How are you taking that in?

PASTIS: Because I think that's the duality of doing anything artistic. I think it's instructive for people to see what people send us under the cover of darkness -- you know, behind a keyboard. It's much angrier than I think most people would guess. I liked it for both those reasons. And also, I just know from experience doing these book tours, people love stories about complaints.

Simon & Schuster Stephan Pastis

KUNM: Your Sunday strips are often elaborate, drawn-out puns, and Rat usually meets you in the last panel with a baseball bat. Where did you get your love for terrible, terrible puns?

PASTIS: I don't know. You know what it is? I think I hear words like phonetically. Like I hear them two different ways, so it's not hard for me to come up with them. And once I figured out I could do them, and then make fun of myself for them in that last panel, as long as I can make fun of myself, as long as I was saying to the reader, "Hey, I know this is dumb. I'm doing it anyways," then I could get away with it.

KUNM: You actually have your characters, well, mostly Rat, making fun of your book tour and actually hiring a hitman to take you out and telling you no one will show up. Are you trying to not jinx yourself by projecting failure?

PASTIS: 100%. I'm very superstitious. Also, I want to take credit for that. Rat gives this hitman the places I'll be so he can take me out. But what it is, obviously, I wrote every single place I'll be -- it's it's one big giant ad for the tour, and in the old days you didn't you couldn't do that with newspapers, but now no one's really watching the comics section. They're not monitoring it, so I totally got away with it. And by the way, that has been by far and away the biggest driver of these crowds. That has doubled crowd size everywhere.

KUNM: They've also been revealing things about you to highlight the book tour. So I have to ask: Were you really voted the most obnoxious person in junior high and high school?

PASTIS: I will shortcut this. Every single one of those things he says, they're all true. Most obnoxious in junior high. Most obnoxious since senior year. I can't have my other shoulder -- you sleep on your side, the one that's up, I can't have it uncovered by the blanket or something bad will happen to me. I can't stand on the handicap symbol in a parking lot. I have to cover the shiny doorknob because it distracts me when I write. And you know what's funny? I have people writing to me who share that. Like they'll say, "Oh my God, I always cover that other shoulder." And all these people are coming out of the woodwork, so it might not be just me.

KUNM: So that kid wasn't wrong.

PASTIS: No, I'm definitely messed up. The doorknob thing is weird. Covering the doorknob with a white sheet of paper so it blends in with the white wall? Now that's odd.

KUNM: So you've been doing “Pearls Before Swine” for 25 years. Where do you hope to take it?

PASTIS: It changes with me. It always reflects me. So I don't know where I'll be, and so I can't tell you where the strip will be. But I can tell you wherever I go, it will go. I mean, what I really have to hope for is newspapers. That's a great equalizer here. So fingers crossed. So far, most of them have survived, though in smaller forms and often digital. But towns need newspapers. Ask anybody. You have to have local news. You got to pay for local news. I say that everywhere, wherever I go.

Pastis will bring his 25th anniversary tour to Barnes & Noble in Coronado Mall in Uptown Albuquerque on Sunday at noon.