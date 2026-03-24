Neighborhood coalition opposes planned gas station near iconic Albuquerque landmark

A coalition of six Albuquerque neighborhood organizations has come together to oppose a proposed gas station near a beloved local landmark.

The big red arrow at the corner of Carlisle Boulevard and Indian School Road might be the site of a new Maverik fuel stop if the organizations don’t get their way. They say it benefits interstate traffic and Maverik executives in Utah, while leaving the neighborhood to deal with pollution and dangerous traffic.

Maverik is seeking a variance to the site’s current mixed use zoning — specifically MX-L , which does not allow fueling stations if they are near residential areas, as is the case for the proposed station.

The coalition showed up in force to a zoning hearing last week regarding the variance. During the two-hour public comment period, not a single person spoke in favor of the new gas station. Speakers cited concerns about safety, traffic, health, pollution and more.

Eric Kruger with the North Campus Neighborhood Association said they’re not opposed to developing the area, they just want something that fits better into the idea of mixed-use zoning.

“It could be a gym, it could be a coffee shop, it could be a combination of all those things, medical offices, other sorts of commercial boutiques, restaurants, a sort of Sawmill-like food court.” he said. “All of those things that bring a variety of different people, a variety of different uses, a variety of different uses throughout the day into one area that can serve the needs of the community.”

He points to a traffic impact study that found the Maverik would increase peak traffic by about three times over what the former tenant, Whole Foods, was bringing in. During the hearing, Kruger said that number is actually low because it doesn’t include traffic that may be headed to another destination but also stops at the Maverik, referred to as pass-by .

“But passed by traffics do not disappear. Everyone still turns into driveways, crossing sidewalks and bicycle lanes every time. When you add them back, the project generates over 500 at peak hour driveway movements — roughly one vehicle crossing a pedestrian every 15 seconds at each corridor driveway,” he said.

Thomas DeMartino has been the crossing guard at Montezuma Elementary — less than half a mile west of the proposed Maverik — for four years. He said he has already seen close calls and dangerous drivers with the current level of traffic.

“Having increased traffic will only exacerbate the harm that could be placed to these Montezuma children,” he said. “I love them dearly. I hate to see one of them killed because of the increased traffic and reckless driving that I think Maverik will cause.”

Maverik did not respond to requests for comment on this story, but Carl Garcia, owner of ABQ Land Use Consulting, is representing Maverik in the zoning process. He said the traffic study is being reviewed by the city, and that Maverik will comply with existing regulations governing safety, traffic, noise, pollution, and lighting.

“That's why the buffering, landscaping, the protections for monitoring fuel stations are on the books,” he said. “And we intend, if we're approved, to have complied with every single ordinance, regulation, rule, guideline that there is to ensure safety of the employees, of the neighboring properties, of the community, of the City of Albuquerque.”

But speakers at the hearing weren’t convinced.

Judy Jennings is with the Summit Park Neighborhood Association. As the former president of the association, she has seen corporations move in before, and she said residents can’t trust Maverik, or any large corporation, to follow through on promises.

“When Walgreens built on Carlisle and Lomas, they said no alcohol, no drive-through,” she said. “As soon as they went in, they immediately requested variances for those two things, and the neighborhood had to jump in once again and fight tooth and nail to prevent that from happening.”

She also points to the Smith’s Fuel Center down the road at Carlisle and Constitution. She said upon opening, the fuel center started pumping more gas than it had been permitted to dispense. A lengthy legal battle ensued .

“Maverik is a huge corporation, and they are interested in money, in their profits,” she said. “They are not interested in the well-being of the neighborhood.”

Kruger with the North Campus Neighborhood Organization said Maverik wants to install another 12 pumps on top of the 24 already there among the other three stations. He said the intersection simply can’t economically support that many pumps.

Brian Sullivan agrees. His family has owned the Chevron just north of the proposed Maverik since 1979.

“One employee has been with me 18 years, whose family depends on that job,” Sullivan said. “If the Maverik goes in, you may as well say goodbye to us, as well as the other stores around.”

Sullivan also called Maverik’s behavior into question. The company has already purchased the land even though the location is still awaiting approval.

Garcia said Maverik always researches potential locations for up to a year before moving in, and that this property was no different.

“They did determine that there is enough pass-through traffic to be able to accommodate the four stations within close proximity,” he said. “So yeah, there's absolutely enough customers to go around to everybody without danger of anybody really getting put out of business.”

And as for the big red arrow, Garcia said if Maverik moves in, the arrow won’t be going anywhere.

“The big red arrow will stay. 100% guaranteed,” he said. “I grew up in Albuquerque, so I’m a fan as well.”

The Zoning Hearing Examiner will release a decision on April 1.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

