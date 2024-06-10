© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Albuquerque Human Rights Board fights back against anti-homeless sentiment

KUNM | By Daniel Montaño
Published June 10, 2024 at 5:27 PM MDT
Last year, Albuquerque authorities closed an encampment in the city's Coronado Park
Gino Gutierrez
/
Source NM
In 2022, Albuquerque authorities closed an encampment in the city's Coronado Park. The city's Human Rights Board has seen a rise in anti-homeless sentiment as more people have been experiencing homelessness, and have been more visible.

The city of Albuquerque’s Human Rights Board is seeking public input on how to curb what it says is a recently growing problem — discrimination and violence against people experiencing homelessness.

Two people have been arrested in just the last month for shooting and killing someone experiencing homelessness in separate incidents, one of whom laughed and bragged about doing so, according to a criminal complaint.

Chair of the Human Rights Board Anami Dass says the board regularly hears of violence and discrimination against people who are unhoused.

"Business owners chasing folks off their property or, sadly I’ve heard reports of people like going out driving and just finding a person experiencing homelessness and beating them up," she said.

Dass says her organization has seen a rise in anti-homeless sentiment driven in part by the number of people experiencing homelessness and their visibility growing over the last three years.

The board is pursuing amending the city’s hate crime ordinance to protect people based on housing status. But Dass says what she most wants to see is "a change of heart around the conversations that go into making policies that humanize people experiencing homelessness instead of othering them and further marginalizing them," she said. "The way we treat people who need us the most says the most about us."

Dass said, as part of that, the board would like to ensure people experiencing homelessness have their basic needs met through improving access to public restrooms and clean drinking water, for example.

The board is hosting a public hearing this month to solicit testimony and evidence about the problem and input on potential solutions. It’s also accepting written and audio comments by email for those who can’t attend.

The hearing will take place next week, on June 22, at 1:00 p.m. at the International District Library.

Tags
News homelesshuman rightshousing for the homelessCity of Albuquerqueviolence against homeless peoplePublic inputpublic health
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño, a part-time reporter, and occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
See stories by Daniel Montaño