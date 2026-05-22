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Sangre de Cristo Chorale to present show inspired by Walt Whitman May 23-24

KUNM | By Mark Haslett
Published May 22, 2026 at 1:06 PM MDT
The Sangre de Cristo Chorale will perform its final concert of the 2025-2026 season, America’s Bard, on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, in Santa Fe. Both concerts will be at 4 p.m .at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe. Celebrating its 48th season, the 52-voice Chorale is led by Music Director George Case and accompanied by pianist Deborah Wagner.
Sangre de Cristo Chorale
The Sangre de Cristo Chorale will perform its final concert of the 2025-2026 season, America’s Bard, on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, in Santa Fe. Both concerts will be at 4 p.m .at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe. Celebrating its 48th season, the 52-voice Chorale is led by Music Director George Case and accompanied by pianist Deborah Wagner.

In Santa Fe this weekend, the Sangre de Cristo Chorale will present a show themed around the poetry of Walt Whitman. The program, “America’s Bard,” features compositions inspired by Whitman’s poetry. Sangre de Cristo Chorale Music Director George Case said the nation’s semiquincentennial inspired him to develop a show based on a classic American theme.

“I got interested in American music and in American poets, and how those two things have overlapped in various times and I've always loved Whitman's poetry and he was an incredibly prolific poet who composers since his lifetime have responded to in really interesting ways,” Case said.

Case said he could have programmed five different concerts just with the music that has been written to Whitman’s poetry.

“But I decided to focus really on the American responses to his poetry, and specifically those in the 20th and 21st century,” he said.

The concerts will feature Jeffrey Van’s composition “A Procession Winding Around Me” for guitar and chorus. The title comes from one of Whitman’s renowned Civil War poems.

“It's four movements, it's dramatic, it's beautiful, it's meaningful, and we're featuring Albuquerque guitarist Martin Lee, who'll join us for this specific piece,” Case said.

Other works include music by 20th century American composers, including Norman Dello Joio, William Schuman, and Eric Whitacre.

Whitman’s themes include a consistent message of sustaining hope through adversity, which Case said resonates as powerfully in our own time as it did in Whitman’s day.

“I think his texts and poetry have lasted for so long because they are imbued with a quintessentially American optimism,” Case said, “He wrote during a time in our country when there were the two disparate poles of great innovation with the industrial revolution, etc., and great tragedy with the Civil War, and immigration issues and all these these really challenging topics and through all of that he remains ultimately optimistic about the American democratic experiment”

The shows are scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Fe.
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Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett began work in public radio in 2006 at High Plains Public Radio in Garden City, Kansas. Haslett has worked for newspapers and radio stations across the Southwest and earned numerous Texas AP Broadcasters awards for news reporting. His work has been broadcast across Texas NPR member stations, as well as the NPR Newscast and All Things Considered.
See stories by Mark Haslett